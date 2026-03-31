Brentford news: Bees 'draw up' Gustavo Nunes plan amid Brazil return links

By Ben Sully | 31 Mar 2026 23:06 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 23:07

Brentford are reportedly keen for Gustavo Nunes to continue his development in the UK amid rumours over a return to Brazil.

The Bees paid around £10m to sign the attacker on a six-year deal from Brazilian side Gremio in 2024.

Nunes struggled with injury following his arrival, restricting him to just three Premier League appearances in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Brazilian continued to find game time hard to come by in the first half of the current season due to a combination of injury and selection decisions.

As a result, Nunes was given permission to join Swansea City on loan for the second half of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / IPS

Two Brazilian clubs keen on Nunes

Nunes has gone on to start four of his nine Championship appearances for the Swans, contributing with a solitary assist.

With the 20-year-old yet to show his best form in the UK, there has been speculation linking him with a potential move back to Brazil.

According to journalist Bruno Soares, Corinthians and Santos have both shown a keen interest in signing the winger.

However, Nunes's former club, Gremio, are not eyeing a return at this stage despite speculation to the contrary.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Brentford have plan for attacking prospect

The same report claims that the likes of Corinthians and Santos will find it difficult to prise Nunes away from Keith Andrews's squad.

That is because Brentford believe that staying in the UK would be the best course of action for Nunes's development.

However, it is unclear whether that means Brentford will bring him back into the squad ahead of next season or if they will sanction another loan move.

The Bees may think that another loan stint at a Championship club would allow them to fully assess Nunes's development before deciding whether he is ready to be in a Premier League squad.