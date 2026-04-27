Lionel Messi: Xavi reveals what stopped Barcelona's greatest player from making Camp Nou return in 2023

By Ben Sully | 27 Apr 2026 02:24 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 02:35

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi has revealed that he attempted to bring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pedro back to the club during his time in the dugout.

Xavi spent three seasons as Barcelona boss before he left his role at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The highlights of his tenure were Barcelona's LaLiga title success and Spanish Super Cup triumph in the 2022-23 season.

Xavi could have left an even bigger mark as the club's head coach if he had succeeded in his ambitious recruitment drive.

© Imago

Xavi reveals why Messi reunion failed to materialise

The 46-year-old has revealed he tried to add Messi, Neymar and Pedro to his squad during his time as Barcelona boss.

However, deals for Neymar and Pedro were not possible due to the club's financial situation, while club president Joan Laporta stood in the way of a Messi reunion.

"As Barcelona manager, I brought back Dani Alves and tried to bring Neymar, Pedro and Messi back as well," Xavi told Romario on the Brazilian's official YouTube channel, as per GOAL.

"Pedro and Neymar couldn’t be signed because of the economic situation.

"As for Messi, the president didn’t want him back. We tried to sign Messi in 2023. We talked for five months, and everything was ready, but in the end, the president said no."

© Imago

Messi's poor relationship with Laporta

Messi's relationship with Laporta effectively broke down over the circumstances surrounding the Argentine's 2021 exit.

The Inter Miami captain left as a free agent after being told he could not sign a new contract due to the club's precarious financial situation.

Laporta felt he made the "right" decision in the best interests of the club at the time.

The club's financial problems likely played a role in Laporta's decision to halt Xavi from bringing Messi back to Barcelona in 2023.

While a Barcelona return failed to materialise, Messi has stepped back into football in Catalonia with his recent purchase of fifth-tier side UE Cornella.

Barcelona will surely mark its legacy with some form of tribute in the future, whether that is a one-off match or a statue.