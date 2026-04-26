Man Utd transfer news: Tottenham have 'genuine' interest in Red Devils attacker facing uncertain future

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Apr 2026 16:22

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing genuine interest in signing Marcus Rashford during the summer transfer window, as they look to reshape their squad.

Rashford spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona after joining from Manchester United last July, and has delivered an impressive return of 13 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances for the Catalan side.

The England international fell out of favour under former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and has not featured for the Red Devils since December 2024.

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford permanently for around £26m, but reports suggest the Spanish giants are reluctant to trigger the clause.

There is also a possibility that Rashford could return to Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick not ruling out a potential reintegration into the squad.

Tottenham eye move for Marcus Rashford?

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Sport, Spurs are ready to move for Rashford if Barcelona decide against making his loan deal permanent.

With Roberto De Zerbi expected to oversee a major rebuild, Tottenham are keen to add experienced Premier League attackers, and Rashford fits that profile.

The Manchester-born forward has scored 138 goals for his boyhood club and could bring both quality and experience to the north London side.

However, Tottenham’s current league position complicates matters, as they sit in the relegation zone with only a handful of games remaining to secure survival.

Should Man Utd bring back Rashford next season?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

At present, a move to Tottenham appears uncertain, even if they manage to avoid the drop.

The bigger question revolves around whether the Red Devils should reintegrate Rashford into their plans, considering the attacker is not completely against the idea of returning to Man Utd this summer.

Much may depend on whether Carrick is handed the job on a permanent basis, a decision that could significantly influence Rashford’s future at Old Trafford.