Preview: Northampton Town vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Apr 2026 16:04 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 16:04

Northampton Town will be looking to end their poor form when they welcome Barnsley to Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are already relegated and currently sit bottom of the League One table, while the visitors are 15th.

Match preview

Northampton are without a win in their last 15 games across all competitions and were officially relegated to League Two earlier this month after a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town.

The Cobblers have endured a woeful campaign, managing just nine wins from 44 league games, and chairman Kelvin Thomas has vowed that "lessons will be learnt".

Northampton were 12th in December before an awful run of form that saw them win just once in 16 games led to the axing of manager Kevin Nolan.

Colin Calderwood was named as his replacement on an interim basis, but he failed to arrest the slide with Northampton losing every single one of his eight games in charge so far.

Northampton were thumped 5-1 by already-promoted Cardiff City on Saturday, with Calderwood admitting the club are "ashamed" of their losing run, and it is also worth noting that Northampton have not beaten Barnsley in the league since 2003.

© Iconsport / SPI

Barnsley, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four and will be looking to pick up a victory in their final away game of the season.

The Tykes were in playoff contention earlier this season, having been ninth in March before a winless run of six games saw them slip to 13th.

In fact, Conor Hourihane's side have only won one of their last 11 league games and it was announced earlier this month that he will be leaving at the end of the season as a result.

Despite the recent disappointment, Hourihane is keen to "finish strongly and give the club the best platform to move into the summer in the best shape possible" and a win over Northampton would be a major boost.

Northampton Town League One form:

L L L L L L

Barnsley League One form:

L W D D L L

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Jack Vale and Kamarai Swyer were both substituted at half-time against Cardiff and could be dropped for the Barnsley clash, with Jake Evans and Elliott List in line to replace them.

Cameron McGeehan and Dean Campbell are likely to continue in midfield for Northampton.

Barnsley, meanwhile, could hand top scorer David McGoldrick a start after he returned off the bench from injury against Luton.

Reyes Cleary and Adam Phillips are once again expected to start out wide.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; McCarthy, Dyche, Guthrie, Guinness-Walker; Fornah, McGeehan, Campbell, List; Evans, Hoskins

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; O'Keeffe, De Gevigney, O'Connell, Earl; Bland, Connell; Phillips, Kelly, Cleary; McGoldrick

We say: Northampton Town 0-2 Barnsley

Northampton are in the midst of a woeful run of form and we are expecting their struggles to continue on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.