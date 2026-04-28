PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich: Highlights, man of the match, stats from record-breaking Champions League epic

By Ben Knapton | 28 Apr 2026 21:59 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 22:14

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a slender lead in their Champions League semi-final with Bayern Munich in sensational style, eking out a 5-4 win in the first leg of their tie at the Parc des Princes.

A semi-final befitting a final lived up to expectations and then some during a chaotic first half, in which the Bavarians broke the deadlock, fell behind, levelled matters and fell behind again all in the space of 31 minutes.

Penalties from Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembele opened and closed the scoring in the first 45, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves and Michael Olise all struck high-quality goals in between.

Mayhem continued to reign supreme in the second period, as Luis Enrique's side stormed into a 5-2 lead thanks to Kvaratskhelia's second and an Ousmane Dembele effort, but Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz responded in kind for the Bundesliga champions.

PSG hit the bar and Bayern had a last-gasp attempt cleared off the line during a chaotic finale to a record-breaking game - the highest-scoring Champions League semi-final match on record - and it is advantage Parisiens heading into next week's reunion, but only just.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

A victory for PSG, and a victory for football.

In the eyes of many neutral fans, it is a travesty that one of PSG or Bayern will be eliminated in the semi-finals, while one of Arsenal or Atletico Madrid - two teams accused of over-defending and dark arts - will be in Budapest.

Nevertheless, the two title hopefuls still served up what will be remembered as one of the greatest games the competition has ever seen - and likely will ever see - thanks to the abundance of astronomical attacking talent on show.

But talent alone is not enough; both sets of players always sought out the forward pass, always sought to take on their man, and always sought to pull the trigger when there was at least a half-chance of success.

Neither manager would have been thrilled at the defending - or lack of - however, and Achraf Hakimi pulling up with a hamstring issue towards the end was an even more worrying sight for Enrique.

But that was a small blemish on an otherwise extraordinary evening, and at half time in the tie, there is still all to play for.

Same again next week?

PSG VS. BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Kane goal vs. PSG (17th min, PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane makes NO MISTAKE from the spot to open the scoring for Bayern! ? pic.twitter.com/vIWr2uUTOj — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

Well, it was never going to be a boring 0-0 was it?

Diaz goes down under pressure from Willian Pacho, and the referee does not hesitate to point to the penalty spot.

Kane coolly sends Matvey Safonov the wrong way to open the scoring and net for the sixth Champions League game in a row - the first Englishman to do so.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia goal vs. Bayern Munich (24th min, PSG 1-1 Bayern Munich)

WHAT A RESPONSE FROM PSG ?



Kvaratskhelia with a beauty ✨ pic.twitter.com/n0SSIzB9VW — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

The Kvaradona trademark draws PSG level!

The Georgian has the measure of Josip Stanisic in the left-hand side of the box, as he cuts inside and bends a wonderful curling strike into the far side of the net, leaving the great Manuel Neuer with no chance.

Joao Neves goal vs. Bayern Munich (33rd min, PSG 2-1 Bayern Munich)

João Neves TURNS IT ROUND for PSG!!! ? pic.twitter.com/1gWmXZpjut — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

The next twist to this already spectacular tale - one of the smallest men on the field heads home the third goal!

Neves makes an intelligent run to the near post to meet Dembele's delivery, and the 5ft 9in Portuguese directs a magnificent header into the side of the goal to complete the PSG turnaround!

Michael Olise goal vs. PSG (41st min, PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich)

STOP THAT OLISE! ?



It's 2-2 in Paris & we're not even at half-time ? pic.twitter.com/GYhSay9SD6 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

About that PSG turnaround...

Olise does what Olise does, charging into a sea of blue shirts in the box and letting fly with a venomous left-footed strike that ripples the roof of the net.

Safonov got fingertips to the ball, but it was never going to be enough.

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Bayern Munich (45+4 min, PSG 3-2 Bayern Munich)

I dare you to find a better first 45 minutes of football. I dare you.

PSG retake the lead in controversial circumstances, as Alphonso Davies is deemed to have committed a handball in the box, despite replays showing the ball hitting his thigh and then his hand.

Dembele steps up to the spot after a VAR review, and even though Neuer goes the right way, the placement on the Frenchman's penalty is perfect.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia goal vs. Bayern Munich (56th min, PSG 4-2 Bayern Munich)

Kvaratskhelia DOUBLES his tally for the evening to make it 4-2 PSG! ? pic.twitter.com/JiCIMNSf46 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

At least PSG gave fans time to get back to their seats before resuming the goal-fest.

Achraf Hakimi is somehow in acres of space on the right, and his fizzed ball across the box finds its way to Kvaratskhelia, whose first-time finish crashes into the centre of the goal.

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Bayern Munich (58th min, PSG 5-2 Bayern Munich)

Dembele added a FIFTH for PSG vs Bayern ?? pic.twitter.com/sDcfwH7BN4 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

A penny for Kompany's thoughts on the naughty step right now!

Neuer is deceived for the fifth time tonight, as Dembele's low strike goes through the legs of Upamecano and kisses the inside of the post on its way in.

Parisian pandemonium.

65th min: PSG 5-3 Bayern Munich (Dayot Upamecano)

Hello...

Joshua Kimmich's free kick might be sailing into the back of the net anyway, but Upamecano gets the slightest of touches to make sure and give Bayern a lifeline!

Luis Diaz goal vs. PSG (68th min, PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich)

IT'S FIVE-FOUR! ?



After a VAR check, Diaz's strike stands! ✅ pic.twitter.com/tuU2wBvo7O — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

Hello... (2.0).

Kane demonstrates his devastating impact from a deeper role, finding Diaz with a stunning ball over the top, and the Colombian checks Marquinhos before firing into the far corner.

The lineswoman on the far side had her flag up initially, but a VAR check confirms that Diaz was level with Marquinhos - game well and truly on!

MAN OF THE MATCH - KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s game by numbers vs. Bayern:



84% pass accuracy

6 attempted take-ons

4 successful take-ons

4 touches in the box

3 defensive contributions

2 shots

2 shots on target

2 goals



Another masterclass. ??? pic.twitter.com/DkZxCSbWZ2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 28, 2026

Dembele, Kane and Desire Doue all deserve their plaudits, but PSG's Georgian golden boy was at his merciless best on the left-hand side, demonstrating ruthless finishing and proficient playmaking in one.

Kvaratskhelia directly contributed to three of the nine goals on the night - two of his own and one assist - as he continues to fill Kylian Mbappe's boots in exemplary fashion.

PSG VS. BAYERN MUNICH MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 43%-57% Bayern Munich

Shots: PSG 12-10 Bayern Munich

Shots on target: PSG 5-8 Bayern Munich

Corners: PSG 2-5 Bayern Munich

Fouls: PSG 13-3 Bayern Munich

BEST STATS

Harry Kane becomes the first-ever English player to score in six straight Champions League games ???????



Steven Gerrard previously held the record (five games) pic.twitter.com/5EEZzgsQKN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 28, 2026

8 - At 5-3 to PSG, this is now the highest scoring semi-final match overall in UEFA Champions League history. Fest. https://t.co/dSj6bdxghi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Before reconvening for a tantalising second leg in Munich next Wednesday, both sides face kind domestic fixtures on Saturday.

PSG host Lorient but will have to wait a little while longer to secure the Ligue 1 title, while Bayern take on Heidenheim in a first-vs-worst Bundesliga battle.