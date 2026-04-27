PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Luis Enrique confirms key injury boost before Champions League semi-final first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Apr 2026 16:16 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 16:18

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has delivered a positive update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

The reigning European champions are gearing up for their third successive UCL semi-final after easing past Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Attacker Desire Doue was withdrawn after sustaining a knock to his knee during the second leg at Anfield earlier this month, but he has since recovered to feature in two of PSG’s last three Ligue 1 matches.

Left-back Nuno Mendes was also taken off early against Liverpool with an apparent muscle problem and subsequently missed PSG’s following two Ligue 1 games, but he was fit to return as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 away victory over Angers last weekend.

Key midfielder Vitinha was not involved, though, after he picked up a heel injury in PSG’s 2-1 home defeat to Lyon just over a week ago and had emerged as a doubt for Tuesday’s clash with Bayern.

However, Vitinha took part in first-team training on Monday along with the likes of Mendes, Doue and Fabian Ruiz - who has also recently recovered from injury - and Enrique has confirmed that the only injury absentee is teenage forward Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring).

© Imago / PsnewZ

Vitinha available to face Bayern as Enrique issues injury update

Speaking at a press conference, Enrique said: "Every coach wants to approach the run-in in the best possible conditions. Right now, we are in the semi-finals and all the players are available, apart from Quentin Ndjantou.

“The magic of the Champions League gives special energy to the players. Everyone wants to be there and makes the most of it."

The return of Vitinha comes as a huge boost for PSG, given how important the technically-gifted all-round midfielder has been for Enrique’s side this season.

The Portugal international, who was ranked third on the 2025 Ballon d’Or list, has contributed with seven goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances for PSG this season – only Warren Zaire-Emery has played more games and more minutes for the club.

No player has covered more distance in this season’s Champions League than Vitinha (150km), and he could be handed a start in Enrique’s midfield on Wednesday alongside Joao Neves and either Zaire-Emery or Ruiz.

Sharing his thoughts on Champions League nights under the lights at the Parc des Princes, Vitinha told reporters: "It's magic. On a Champions League night, you feel like the atmosphere, which is already nice in league games or any other games, is on another level.

© Imago

PSG and Bayern are the two best teams in Europe, says Vitinha

“There’s something in the air that makes it amazing and affects both us, as players, and the fans. It really helps us in home games. I hope it helps us in the upcoming Champions League games, too."

On the task ahead against Bayern, Vitinha added: "We've obviously seen what a great side Bayern is. I would even say that they’re the best team, if not the best, in Europe with us this year in what they do and the results they’ve achieved, not just in terms of play, but in terms of results, too.

“These are the types of games you want to play in the Champions League, and I hope that we're going to get through to the final."

Discussing how his PSG team will need to perform to get the better of a red-hot Bayern outfit, Enrique said: "If the teams attack very well, you have to know how to defend, so that will be key.

“We need to make the most of our attacks as best we can and we need to be clear on how to defend against this sort of team."

PSG have already suffered defeat to Bayern in this season’s Champions League, losing 2-1 on home soil in the League Phase five months ago.