PSG vs. Bayern Munich: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League semi-final first leg

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 11:25 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 11:29

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Bayern Munich to Paris on Tuesday evening for the first leg of what is shaping up to be a fascinating Champions League semi-final.

The second leg of the European affair will then take place at Allianz Arena next week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does PSG vs. Bayern kick off?

The Champions League clash in Paris will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Where is PSG vs. Bayern being played?

The game will take place at PSG's home ground, Parc des Princes.

Bayern last visited PSG in the Champions League in the round of 16 back in 2022-23, and it was the German outfit that recorded a 1-0 victory before triumphing 2-0 at home.

How to watch PSG vs. Bayern in the UK

TV channels

The European game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The Champions League clash can be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the PrimeVideoSport X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the evening.

PSG vs. Bayern: What's the story?

Well, what a semi-final this is on paper, as the holders of the Champions League PSG welcome a Bayern outfit considered by many to be the favourites at this stage of the tournament.

PSG dispatched Liverpool with ease in the final eight, while Bayern proved to be too much for Real Madrid, and the winner of this semi-final would enter the final as the favourites.

The French champions are bidding to win back-to-back European Cups, while Bayern are aiming to lift the Champions League for the seventh time in their history.

PSG actually lead the overall head-to-head Champions League record between the two sides, posting nine wins to Bayern's six, but each of their last four matches have been won by the German club.

The game will see some of the best footballers in the world take to the field, and it will be fascinating to see which side emerges victorious from what could be one for the ages.