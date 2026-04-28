Tottenham injury news: Spurs suffer massive blow as attacker could miss rest of the season

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Apr 2026 20:22

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke could reportedly miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs are currently stuck in the relegation zone in 18th place with 34 points, two behind West Ham, making the latest setback a potentially huge blow in their fight for survival.

The North London club picked up their first Premier League win of 2026 last week when they edged past Wolves 1-0 away from home, a result that briefly lifted spirits.

However, that victory came at a significant cost, with Xavi Simons suffering an ACL injury that is expected to rule him out of the World Cup.

There may now be further misery for Roberto De Zerbi, with Solanke becoming the latest addition to Tottenham’s lengthy injury list.

Dominic Solanke injury - huge blow for Spurs

© Imago / Martin Dalton

According to The Telegraph, scan results indicate that Solanke has sustained a grade-two hamstring injury.

Such injuries typically require between three and eight weeks of recovery, placing the 28-year-old’s availability for the rest of the campaign in serious doubt.

Tottenham have yet to issue an official update, but De Zerbi will undoubtedly hope the striker can still play some part in the run-in as Spurs battle to avoid relegation.

A season-ending setback would also damage Solanke’s hopes of making England national football team’s World Cup squad as an understudy to Harry Kane.

Should Spurs sell Solanke in the summer?

© Imago

Solanke joined Spurs from Bournemouth in 2024 for £55m and scored 16 goals across all competitions in his debut season.

When fully fit, the former Chelsea forward is a genuine threat leading the line, but his injury record has become an increasing concern.

Like many players at the club, Solanke’s future may depend heavily on whether Spurs preserve their Premier League status, and there is even a possibility that he has already played his last game for the Lilywhites.