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Apr 29, 2026 8.00pm
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Arsenal

Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Atletico vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Atletico Madrid and Arsenal lock horns at Estadio Metropolitano for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

Both teams are still hoping to go all the way and win Europe’s premier club competition for the first time, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ATLETICO MADRID vs. ARSENAL

 

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Pablo Barrios (hamstring), Jose Gimenez (muscle)

Doubtful: Ademola Lookman (muscle), David Hancko (ankle), Julian Alvarez (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Alvarez

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Jurrien Timber (ankle)

Doubtful: Martin Zubimendi (illness), Kai Havertz (muscle) Eberechi Eze (muscle), Riccardo Calafiori (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

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