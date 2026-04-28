Liverpool eye move for £30m Napoli defender as Arne Slot makes his 'feelings clear' internally

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Apr 2026 19:34

Liverpool are reportedly showing strong interest in signing Sam Beukema as the Reds begin shaping a defensive shortlist for the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli from Bologna last summer and has since made 22 Serie A appearances, starting 16 of them while scoring twice.

Beukema has also impressed in the Champions League under Antonio Conte, making five starts, and he will hope to establish himself as a regular starter next season.

Liverpool eye move for Sam Beukema?

© Imago / IMAGO / Insidefoto

According to reports from TeamTalk, the defender is firmly on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer market, with Arne Slot believed to be a major admirer.

Beukema is said to be highly regarded by Slot, who previously wanted to sign him from Go Ahead Eagles during his time as Feyenoord manager.

The Dutch centre-back remains under contract at Napoli until 2030, and the Serie A side would reportedly only entertain offers above £30m, despite having no active desire to sell.

It is further claimed that Slot has made his admiration clear internally, communicating his views directly to Liverpool’s recruitment department, including sporting director Richard Hughes.

Beukema is now understood to be one of several defensive options the Reds are evaluating as they look to strengthen depth at the back.

Liverpool's need for a new defender

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Jeremy Jacquet is set to arrive from Rennes in the summer after a deal was agreed, while Giovanni Leoni will return for pre-season after missing almost the entire 2025-26 campaign with an ACL injury.

Virgil van Dijk remains a commanding presence, and Liverpool would have solid cover if Ibrahima Konate commits his long-term future to the club, which currently appears possible.

However, Joe Gomez has endured repeated fitness struggles in recent seasons and could be moved on in the summer.

Liverpool must also plan for life beyond Van Dijk in the long term, which means adding another high-level centre-back is likely to remain a priority.

The Reds have also been linked with Marcos Senesi, although they may face competition from Tottenham Hotspur if Spurs preserve their Premier League status.