Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate drops huge contract update after Real Madrid blow

By Ben Knapton | 20 Apr 2026 12:54

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has revealed that he is close to signing a new contract at Anfield, a little over two months before he is due to become a free agent.

The France international entered the final six months of his existing agreement in January, meaning that he has been free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs ever since the New Year rolled around.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been heavily linked with a move for Konate on a free transfer, but it had been reliably reported that Los Blancos had dropped their interest in the 26-year-old, while Dayot Upamecano signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena lessened Bayern's need for a new defender.

With a move to the Bernabeu no longer feasible, Konate's camp ramped up contract talks with Liverpool, and negotiations were understood to have been heading in a positive direction.

Now, a breakthrough has either seemingly been reached or is imminent, as Konate told reporters after Sunday's 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby that he was on the verge of an agreement.

Ibrahima Konate "close" to signing new Liverpool contract

© Imago / DeFodi Images

"For a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement," The Athletic quotes Konate as saying. "I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

"For sure, there is a big chance I’m here next season. This is what I always wanted. I have a special relationship not only with the fans, but with every single person who works at the club. It’s such an amazing club, amazing family. This club means so much to me."

Asked why he is still yet to reach a full agreement with Liverpool as he runs down the final months on his current deal, Konate highlighted Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's situations last year, when the pair did not officially renew until April.

"This is negotiation," the Frenchman added. "With Virgil (van Dijk) and Mo (Salah) last season, it was exactly the same. I think they signed their contracts in April and this is maybe how the club want it."

How big is Ibrahima Konate's contract extension for Liverpool?

© Imago / Middle East Images

It is not completely cynical to suggest that Konate is signing a new deal with Liverpool because of the lack of movement from Real or Bayern; had either made a serious play for him, the situation could have turned out very differently.

However, no matter what his motivations were to extend his Anfield contract, the 26-year-old renewing his terms is huge news for sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot - or whoever is in charge of the club next season.

Konate is entering his prime years at a time where Van Dijk is out of contract in 2027 and likely to leave, Joe Gomez's future is increasingly uncertain, Giovanni Leoni is working his way back from an ACL injury and Jeremy Jacquet is nursing a serious shoulder problem.

Liverpool could still do with signing another established centre-back when the transfer market reopens, but securing Konate's long-term future represents their biggest transfer victory of the year so far.

Konate has come up with seven goals and four assists in 178 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions since joining in a £34.8m deal from RB Leipzig in 2021.