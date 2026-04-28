Tottenham transfer news: Spurs step up move for "complete" 26-goal talisman as Everton join race

By Lewis Blain | 28 Apr 2026 12:37

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their summer recruitment plans as they look to strengthen in attack, with a prolific European forward now firmly on their radar.

The north London side are not alone, however, with multiple Premier League clubs circling ahead of what is shaping up to be a competitive transfer battle.

With his stock rising rapidly, this could be one of the standout striker chases of the window, though a lot will depend on what division Spurs find themselves in at the end of the season.

Tottenham join race to sign Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Ayase Ueda after his outstanding season with Feyenoord, according to TEAMtalk.

The Japan international has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and establishing himself as one of the most in-form forwards in Europe.

Spurs are understood to have carried out 'background work' on Ueda, with admiration for the forward not a new development.

However, their chances of pushing ahead with a move could hinge on their Premier League status, with uncertainty still surrounding their position heading into the summer.

Everton among Premier League rivals also keen on signing Ayase Ueda

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

The north Londoners will face stiff competition, however, with Everton among several English sides tracking Ueda closely.

Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the mix, with scouts from multiple clubs regularly attending matches to monitor the 27-year-old’s progress. His performances this season have convinced many that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Ueda’s growing reputation means Feyenoord could face a significant battle to keep hold of their talisman, particularly if he shines on the international stage in the coming months.

Who is Ayase Ueda?

© Iconsport

Ueda is far more than just a traditional goalscorer - once described as a “complete striker” by Cercle Brugge assistant manager Jimmy De Wulf, he seemingly blends clinical finishing with mobility and intelligence.

Despite not being the tallest forward, at 5 foot 11, he possesses impressive jumping ability and strength, making him a threat both in the air and on the ground.

His pace and agility allow him to stretch defences, while his work rate suits high-intensity systems, which is a key reason Premier League clubs view him as a natural fit.

Having initially taken time to adapt after his move to Feyenoord in 2023, Ueda has now developed into a reliable focal point in attack. Add in his international pedigree, with 16 goals in 38 appearances for Japan, and it’s easy to see why interest is building.

If he continues on this trajectory, Ueda looks destined for a big move, and Tottenham and Everton may just be at the front of the queue.