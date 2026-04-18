Man United boss Michael Carrick leaves door open to Marcus Rashford return amid uncertainty over permanent Barcelona stay

By Ben Sully | 18 Apr 2026 00:42

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has revealed that a decision is yet to be made over the future of Marcus Rashford.

The England international has not played for Man United since December 2024, after reportedly falling out with former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford spent the second half of last term on loan at Aston Villa, before he joined Barcelona on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

While he has not been a guaranteed starter at Barcelona, Rashford has contributed with 12 goals and 10 assists in 43 competitive appearances.

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Carrick leaves door open to Rashford return

The Blaugrana have until June 15 to decide whether to activate the €30m (£26m) buy option in Rashford's loan agreement.

However, Barcelona are reportedly reluctant to pay the buy clause, leaving Rashford in limbo over the next steps in his career.

Speaking ahead of Man United's clash with Chelsea, Carrick was asked whether the door is open for Rashford to play for the Red Devils again.

"There are decisions to be made in time on certain things. Marcus is in that situation," Carrick said in his pre-match press conference.

"At this point in time, nothing has been decided. It will be at a certain point because it has to be, but at this stage nothing has been decided."

Should Man United bring Rashford back into the first-team fold?

The extent of Carrick's influence on a potential Rashford return will ultimately depend on whether the interim head coach gets the top job on a permanent basis.

Having played in the same team and coached Rashford, Carrick knows first-hand about his former teammate's strengths and weaknesses.

However, Rashford often struggled to produce his best form before he left the club on loan in January 2024, and there will still be concerns about whether he can perform on a consistent basis.

Rashford would add to the options on Man United's left flank, but the club will surely explore potential options in the transfer market before they consider bringing him back into the fold, especially as his significant salary makes a return less appealing.