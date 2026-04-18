Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Chelsea vs. Man United, Tottenham vs. Brighton

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester United's blockbuster trip to Chelsea, as well as Roberto De Zerbi's first Tottenham Hotspur home game against former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Two Premier League teams aiming to finish in the top seven square off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, as Brentford play host to Fulham in a West London derby.

The Cottagers are looking to complete the double over the Bees for the second successive season after winning 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage seven months ago.

We say: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

A closely-contested battle between two-evenly matched sides could be in store this weekend, with plenty of action expected at both ends given that five of the last seven Premier League meetings have seen both teams score.

While Fulham have dominated this fixture in recent years, Brentford's superior home record, their pursuit of a top-six finish, and Thiago’s clinical form may give them the slight edge needed to secure maximum points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brentford vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ inevitable relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed this weekend after they have faced survival hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Old Gold will be out for revenge against the Whites after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture at Molineux back in September.

We say: Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

If Wolves are to succumb to the drop, Edwards will demand his side go down fighting and avoid a repeat of their heavy defeat at West Ham when they face a Leeds outfit still hunting for precious points to secure their own safety.

Despite Leeds' patchy home form in recent weeks, Elland Road should be rocking this weekend, and we are backing the Whites to edge past their opponents in what could be a tight, yet entertaining contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Wolves, including team news and predicted lineups

The St James' Park spotlight will soon shine down on Andoni Iraola, who could be auditioning for a new job when Bournemouth meet Newcastle United in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Cherries are contesting their first match since it was confirmed that Iraola would leave at the end of the season, and a second Eddie Howe succession is not beyond the realm of possibility.

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

As praiseworthy as Bournemouth's unbeaten run has been, the Cherries have dropped points against the likes of Burnley and West Ham United in that time, demonstrating their susceptibility to a stalemate.

Even a low Newcastle side can often be relied upon to make the net bulge at home, and we have faith in Howe's men to at least stop the losing rut with a hard-fought point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

The Roberto De Zerbi derby kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening, when Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns in gameweek 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Lilywhites' new era began in familiar fashion with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland last weekend, while the Seagulls continued on their upward trajectory with a 2-0 triumph at Burnley.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Spurs may have had more bark about them in De Zerbi's debut, but there is still an alarming lack of bite from the Europa League holders, who are now facing the most in-form team in the Premier League over the last six games.

Coupled with Tottenham's atrocious home form and Brighton's exceptional displays on the road of late, the Seagulls have our backing to haunt former coach De Zerbi and push Tottenham further towards the trapdoor.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups

A key contest in the hunt for Champions League football takes place under the lights at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, as Chelsea do battle with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Following their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in September, the Red Devils are looking to complete the top-flight double over the Blues for just the second time after the 2019-20 season.

We say: Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

With Chelsea and Man United coming off disappointing defeats, there is no margin for error in the race for a top-five finish, setting the stage for an entertaining, end-to-end contest in West London where claiming maximum points would significantly boost their respective causes.

This fixture has been drawn more often than any other in Premier League history (27) and considering there is little to separate these two teams, the spoils could well be shared once again. With Man United pair Martinez and Maguire both suspended, and Chelsea’s backline struggling for consistency, a high-scoring stalemate seems more likely than a cagey tactical battle.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups