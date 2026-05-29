Preview: Gremio vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 29 May 2026 13:56

In the final match before the World Cup break, Gremio and Corinthians meet on Saturday, May 30, at the Arena do Gremio in a crucial fixture in the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. With both sides level on points and the relegation zone still within touching distance, the pressure to secure a positive result is significant for each club.

Gremio occupy 14th place with 21 points and head into the contest having suffered just one defeat in their last five league matches, while remaining unbeaten in their previous two outings. Corinthians sit immediately behind them in 15th, also on 21 points, with only goal difference separating the teams. The Sao Paulo side have also shown signs of improvement, winning three of their last five league fixtures.

Match preview

The win over Santos lifted the mood within Luis Castro's squad. The team's attacking play has returned with greater intensity, particularly in quick transitions and consistent presence inside the opposition box. Gremio head into this fixture looking to sustain that collective improvement before the calendar break.

Carlos Vinicius is enjoying the best form of his time at the club and has established himself as Gremio's primary attacking reference in 2026, leading the team's scoring charts with 17 goals this season. His influence extends beyond finishing — the movement built around him has become a key component of the team's system.

Despite some inconsistency during the campaign, Gremio have grown noticeably stronger in Porto Alegre. The team have lost just twice in 18 home matches and have suffered only one defeat in their last 10, with seven wins in that period. They adopt a more aggressive approach at the Arena, using early pressing to control the tempo of matches.

Alongside their Brasileirao campaign, Gremio are also competing in the Copa Sudamericana, where a home draw against Montevideo City Torque saw them finish second in their group and secure a playoff place.

They will now face a side dropping down from the Copa Libertadores, while the demanding fixture schedule has forced increased squad rotation in recent weeks.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians arrive in Porto Alegre under Fernando Diniz, also in the middle of a domestic recovery. The club won their last home match 1–0 against Atletico Mineiro, though they were in action midweek for the final Copa Libertadores group-stage round against Platense of Argentina at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Already qualified and confirmed as group winners, the result still mattered with an eye on the knockout rounds — finishing top would guarantee Corinthians a home second leg, at least in the round of 16.

In an underwhelming display, however, they were beaten 2–0, with goalkeeper Hugo Souza — who had been in contention for a place in Brazil's World Cup squad — producing a notable error.

The match also marked the return of Memphis Depay to the Corinthians starting line-up. The Dutch forward did not have a significant impact during his time on the pitch — and that same day, he received his call-up to represent the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Recent head-to-head form also gives Corinthians reason for confidence. Gremio's last win over Corinthians came in 2018. Since then, the two sides have met 14 times, with Corinthians winning four and the remaining 10 ending in draws.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

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Gremio form (all competitions):

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Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Gremio go into the match with significant problems at the back. Luis Eduardo has sustained a Grade Two muscle injury, adding to a defensive absentee list that already includes Balbuena and Gustavo Martins. As a result, Noriega and Viery are expected to form an entirely new central defensive partnership.

The injury list extends to other areas of the squad. Pavon suffered a Grade Two injury to his right thigh and faces up to four weeks out. Weverton has also been called up by Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian national team, leaving Thiago Beltrame as the likely starter in goal.

For Corinthians, the headline absence is Memphis Depay. The forward played on Wednesday and travelled on Thursday to join the Netherlands squad following his World Cup call-up. The number ten will therefore not feature against Gremio in Porto Alegre.

Beyond Memphis, Fernando Diniz faces further selection issues. Joao Pedro Tchoca is recovering from inguinal hernia surgery, while Hugo Farias remains sidelined after an operation on his right knee meniscus. Lingaard has also been excused from duty to deal with personal matters in England. Vitinho is being treated for a hamstring tendon injury.

Finally, Fabrizio Angileri, Rodrigo Garro, Hugo Souza and Matheus Bidu are all one booking away from suspension.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Thiago Beltrame; Marcos Rocha, Erick Noriega, Viery; Leo Perez, Arthur, Tiaguinho, Pedro Gabriel; Gabriel Mec, Amuzu, Carlos Vinicius. Manager: Luis Castro.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu; Raniele, Andre Carrillo, Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Garro; Kaio Cesar, Yuri Alberto. Manager: Fernando Diniz.

We say: Gremio 2-0 Corinthians

Gremio enter the contest under pressure, but the Arena do Gremio remains one of their strongest advantages. The hosts have lost just once in their last 10 home matches and often raise their attacking level in front of their own supporters, a factor that could prove decisive in such an important six-pointer.

Recent momentum also appears to favour Luis Castro’s side. Corinthians arrive after a demanding midweek Copa Libertadores fixture and are expected to be without Memphis Depay, while Gremio can rely on an in-form Carlos Vinicius, who is enjoying one of the best spells of his career.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.