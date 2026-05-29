PSG vs. Arsenal: Why Myles Lewis-Skelly must start Champions League final, according to Gunners legend

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 11:52 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 11:57

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must select Myles Lewis-Skelly to start in Saturday's Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain over Martin Zubimendi, Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The reigning Premier League champions can conquer the continent for the first time ever at the Puskas Arena this weekend, and the bulk of Arsenal's starting XI picks itself against the holders.

However, Arteta faces a fascinating dilemma between midfield regular Martin Zubimendi and the rejuvenated Myles Lewis-Skelly, who started and shone in crucial wins against Fulham, West Ham United and Atletico Madrid in the Premier League and Champions League.

Lewis-Skelly and Zubimendi both completed the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday - the latter operating as a right-back - but at least two of Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard will now be restored to the XI.

If Arteta now has to choose between one of Lewis-Skelly or Zubimendi to make the starting lineup in Budapest, three-time top-flight winner Winterburn has implored the Arsenal boss to pick the Englishman.

PSG vs. Arsenal: Why Myles Lewis-Skelly must start over Martin Zubimendi

"I would pick Lewis-Skelly because he is fresh, in form and confident as well," Winterburn told Sports Mole. "He takes the ball on the half turn and was excellent in the Atletico Madrid game he has played recently.

"So with confidence high, he can be a big player in this game and given his fearless nature, he can be composed and a big threat for Arsenal going forward."

Zubimendi filled the right-back void at Selhurst Park due to the absences of Jurrien Timber and Ben White, who missed the end of the Premier League season with groin and knee injuries respectively.

The latter will also play no part in the Champions League final, and while there is hope that Timber will overcome his groin problem in time, the Dutchman has not made a competitive appearance since before the March international break.

As a result, Cristhian Mosquera is Arsenal's most likely starter at right-back, where the 21-year-old would come face-to-face with PSG's top scorer in the 2025-26 Champions League - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG vs. Arsenal: "No concerns" over Cristhian Mosquera selection

© Imago

However, despite Mosquera's relative inexperience, Winterburn believes that the Spaniard will be able to handle Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the Champions League this season.

"I have no concern," Winterburn added. "I believe Arsenal have been the best team in the Champions League this season, defensively outstanding and haven’t lost a single game.

"Their defence will need to play at its best and Mosquera has done a good job all season so no reason why he can’t once again work well on the right.

"Yes PSG are a threat, top players a great side but confidence is high after the Premier League win and Arsenal can find a way to win."

Arsenal have been warned that Kvaratskhelia could "do a number" on them in the UCL final, though, so Arteta might have to repeat a 2020 trick to carry the Gunners over the line.

Nigel Winterburn was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill, as part of their Arsenal vs. PSG Champions League final preview.