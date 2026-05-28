Arsenal lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI for Champions League final amid Jurrien Timber injury concern

By Ben Knapton | 28 May 2026 10:14

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber remains a serious injury doubt for Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at the Puskas Arena.

The Netherlands international is yet to make his comeback from a severe groin injury he sustained before the March hiatus and did not take part in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace.

The defender did not appear to be overly hampered during Arsenal's title celebrations, though, and Timber did offer a positive injury update prior to the trip to Selhurst Park.

Mikel Arteta is yet to face the media, but it would be a surprise to see the Arsenal boss give a definitive answer either way on Timber, whose backup Ben White is definitely sidelined due to a knee problem.

If Timber is not cleared to start, Cristhian Mosquera should come face-to-face with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, unless Arteta throws a Declan Rice-sized curveball in defence.

However, after the Rice right-back experiment went pear-shaped at West Ham United, the Englishman should be named in midfield, helping to protect David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Piero Hincapie, whose defensive acumen could give him the edge over the more attack-minded Riccardo Calafiori.

After his fearless performance against Atletico Madrid, the rejuvenated Myles Lewis-Skelly should have also done enough to start over Martin Zubimendi in Budapest, slightly behind skipper Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard for Eberechi Eze should be the only change to Arsenal's front three from the second leg with Atletico, as Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Viktor Gyokeres join forces again.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how PSG could line up against Arsenal in the Champions League final