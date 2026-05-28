Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 28 May 2026 09:53 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 10:23

A blockbuster Budapest battle is brewing, as at 5pm on Saturday evening, Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and Champions League challengers Arsenal contest the 2025-26 final at the Puskas Arena.

Luis Enrique's crop are bidding to become the first-ever French team to win back-to-back European Cups, while the Gunners seek to etch their name onto the prestigious trophy 20 years after their first failed shot at European supremacy.

Match preview

A penny for Kylian Mbappe's thoughts.

As the erstwhile PSG attacker attempts to fight off a fan revolution at Real Madrid, his former employers are gunning for successive Champions League titles - an honour he tried and failed to lead Les Parisiens to even once during his otherwise glittering Parc des Princes career.

Prioritising a cohesive unit over superstar names, serial silverware collector Enrique - who could now join Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane as the fifth manager to win three European cups - oversaw an unremarkable league phase with 14 points from a possible 24, but PSG quintessentially came alive in the knockout rounds.

Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool and most recently Bayern Munich have been slain by the reigning European champions, who unsurprisingly lead the way in this year's UCL goal charts with 44 - one shy of the all-time record set by the 1999-00 Barcelona team.

Only once have PSG failed to find the back of the net in the 2025-26 Champions League - December's forgettable goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao - and they have struck multiple goals in seven of their eight knockout matches, that streak ending in their 1-1 semi-final second-leg draw with Bayern Munich.

The nominated 'hosts' did end the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season on a sour note with a 2-1 loss to Paris FC, but the obligatory title had already been secured, and Bradley Barcola's opener in that clash means that PSG head to Budapest on a sensational 27-match scoring sequence.

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott/Alamy Live News

Saturday's showpiece marks the first Champions League final between two domestic champions since the 2019-20 season, when PSG were bested 1-0 by Bayern Munich behind closed doors - an optimistic omen for the more superstitious Arsenal supporters.

It is only appropriate that the Gunners will be going for European glory against Paris Saint-Germain two decades after their heartbreak in the French capital, where Jens Lehmann's red card, Samuel Eto'o's offside escape and Juliano Belletti's clincher saw Barcelona conquer the continent at the expense of a crestfallen Arsene Wenger.

The illustrious Frenchman left the Emirates without ever triumphing in the Champions League, but his disciple Mikel Arteta is now just 90 minutes away from a momentous European Cup and English top-flight double - a feat previously achieved by Liverpool (twice), Manchester United (twice) and Manchester City.

The naysayers will point to Arsenal's perceived 'easy' run to Budapest, but the Premier League champions earned their position on the kinder side of the draw thanks to their flawless league-phase performance, before out-witting all of Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid en route to Hungary.

Still unbeaten in Europe this season, Arsenal are already the first side to go 14 games without losing in a single Champions League campaign, during which they have also kept an unrivalled nine clean sheets - one fewer than their 2005-06 joint-record alongside 2015-16 Real Madrid.

Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League triumph at Crystal Palace last weekend - which preceded the long-awaited trophy lift - also marked their fifth win in a row across all competitions, although six of their last seven victories have been by just the one goal, the exception a 3-0 success over an illness-hit Fulham.

Arteta did mastermind a two-goal triumph over PSG in last year's UCL league phase, albeit before Enrique's men eliminated Arsenal from the semi-finals; one year later, a kiss on the Champions League trophy would represent the sweetest taste of revenge.

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

W

W

W

W

W

D

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

L

Arsenal Champions League form:

D

W

W

D

D

W

Arsenal form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

PSG boss Enrique had the luxury of resting some big-hitters on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, although his decision to still start Ousmane Dembele backfired, as the Ballon d'or winner came off after just 27 minutes due to a calf concern.

The Frenchman's change was largely precautionary, though, and he has stressed that he will be fit to lead the line alongside Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Les Parisiens' prolific front three.

Left-back Nuno Mendes is also anticipated to shake off a thigh concern in time to make the first XI, but the same cannot be said for Achraf Hakimi, who sustained a moderate hamstring injury in the first-leg thriller with Bayern.

Warren Zaire-Emery should therefore operate as an auxiliary right-back for the champions, who might still be missing Lucas Chevalier (thigh), but Matvey Safonov has established himself as Enrique's number one.

Both PSG and Arsenal's first-choice right-backs could be forced to watch on helplessly on Saturday, as Jurrien Timber has not played since before the March international break due to an unexpectedly severe groin problem.

Timber did recently issue a positive update, but there are no guarantees that he will be fit to start after an eight-week absence - a particularly problematic dilemma for Arteta to solve with Ben White (knee) definitely out.

The Declan Rice right-back experiment failed at West Ham United, so Cristhian Mosquera might have the daunting job of trying to keep Kvaratskhelia quiet if Timber - who has been called up to the Netherlands' World Cup squad - is not risked from the off.

Fellow wide man Noni Madueke should overcome a hamstring tweak in time for the final too, but the Englishman was always going to drop out for compatriot Bukayo Saka this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Arsenal (a.e.t)

The unstoppable object vs. immovable force cliche could hardly be more appropriate, as the Champions League's top scorers take on the Champions League's meanest defence.

Les Parisiens' fearsome attack will surely face its toughest examination yet, and with an unspectacular five UCL clean sheets all season, Enrique's defence is far from impenetrable.

However, Kvaratskhelia vs. an inexperienced Mosquera or a 70% fit Timber is a worrying thought for fans of Arsenal, who are expected to remain the European bridesmaids after a two-hour tussle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.