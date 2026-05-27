Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Champions League final: Jurrien Timber, David Raya, Noni Madueke latest

By Seye Omidiora | 27 May 2026 23:52

Arsenal will bid to complete what could be the most memorable season in their history on Saturday, when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already secured the Premier League title, ending the London club’s 22-year wait for the crown, and now head to Budapest aiming to right the perceived wrongs of their 2006 final defeat to Barcelona.

The Gunners should be full of confidence ahead of Saturday’s final, having gone unbeaten since the start of the competition — league phase and knockout stages — a run that now stands at 14 matches without defeat.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest Arsenal injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with PSG.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. PSG)

Although David Raya mentioned experiencing issues with his back, glute and shoulder following Arsenal's penultimate Premier League fixture, before missing the final game of the season at Crystal Palace, the Spaniard should return to the XI for Saturday's final.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

By comparison, Ben White will miss the Champions League decider after suffering a significant MCL injury in the Premier League run-in away at West Ham United.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

While Jurrien Timber is expected to play for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, the versatile defender's involvement against Luis Enrique's men in Budapest remains uncertain.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

After seemingly sustaining a minor hamstring injury in Arsenal’s final-day win at Crystal Palace, it remains unclear whether Noni Madueke will be available for their PSG test.

Although it has been reported that he was substituted only as a precaution, the club has remained tight‑lipped and has not issued any official update on the wide attacker.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for this match.