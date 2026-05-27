PSG injury, suspension list and return dates for Champions League final: Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele updates

By Seye Omidiora | 27 May 2026 23:50

Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of European immortality will pit the Ligue 1 heavyweights against Arsenal on Saturday, as the Parisians seek back-to-back Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique’s side are aiming to become only the second team, after Real Madrid’s historic 2016–2018 vintage, to retain Europe’s premier club competition in its current format.

The French champions have already seen off two English sides en route to successive finals, defeating Chelsea and Liverpool in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively, and now target a third victim at the expense of the Premier League champions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest PSG injury and suspension news before their battle with Arsenal.

© Iconsport / Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Arsenal)

Achraf Hakimi has not featured for PSG since going off against Bayern Munich in the semi-final first leg due to a thigh issue.

While the Morocco international is expected to play in some capacity, the wide defender is unlikely to start in Budapest.

© Iconsport / Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Arsenal)

Having gone off with a suspected calf issue in PSG's final Ligue 1 match against Paris FC, Dembele's involvement on Saturday was uncertain.

The forward, though, is back in training, and there is a strong feeling that he could feature from the off against Mikel Arteta's men.

Lucas Chevalier

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Arsenal)

Not part of any PSG squad since the 5-4 win over Bayern, Lucas Chevalier could return to the bench for Saturday's showdown with Arsenal, with Matvey Safonov expected to start.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Arsenal)

Having gone off in the first leg against Bayern, Nuno Mendes then suffered another setback in the reverse fixture in Bavaria and has not played since.

The wide defender is back in individual training, but remains touch-and-go ahead of the Parisians' meeting with Mikel Arteta's side.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN SUSPENSION LIST

Paris Saint-Germain have no players suspended for the Champions League final.