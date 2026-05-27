Aston Villa transfer news: Villans close in on in-demand PSG gem in £35m deal

By Axel Clody | 27 May 2026 06:42

Aston Villa are accelerating their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ibrahim Mbaye, with discussions understood to be well underway and a deal worth around £35m (€40m) in the pipeline, according to Top Mercato.

In his second season with PSG's first-team group, Mbaye has established himself as a useful rotation option, making 23 appearances in all competitions including ten starts, contributing three goals and two assists.

Mbaye emerges as Villa's first major summer target

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

The Senegal international also impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this winter, scoring one goal and providing two assists, and has been included in the squad for the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Despite a difficult second half of the season at PSG, Mbaye's growing influence — particularly with the national team — has not gone unnoticed in the transfer market.

The Athletic recently linked Aston Villa with a significant move for the youngster, and Top Mercato confirm that discussions are already under way with the player and his entourage.

Villa ready to spend £35m on Mbaye

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

No agreement has yet been reached between all parties, but there is reported confidence on the English side that a deal can be completed for a fee in the region of €40m (£35m). While Mbaye is understood to be open to a departure, PSG's official position has yet to emerge publicly.

The French champions hold the player's contract until June 2028 and are not under pressure to sell. However, with his market value estimated at closer to €30m (£26m), the Paris club may be tempted by the prospect of a profitable deal for a player who has not quite matched Luis Enrique's exacting demands since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the arrivals of Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and others from Ligue 1, the reigning Europa League winners could soon be adding another former French top-flight name to their ranks.