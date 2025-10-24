Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Both revelling in three-game Premier League winning runs, Aston Villa and Manchester City endeavour to prolong their pleasing top-flight sequences in Sunday afternoon's showdown at Villa Park.

The Lions have well and truly turned a corner in the 2025-26 season, prevailing in each of their last three Premier League fixtures after failing to win any of their first five games of the new term.

Unai Emery's men also arrived in the Netherlands for Thursday's Europa League clash with Go Ahead Eagles with a five-game victorious run across all tournaments, but that streak was snapped in a shock 2-1 loss.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's Man City strode past Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League to remain on their upward trajectory, and the Citizens enter Sunday's fixture just three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Ahead of the clash between Villa and Man City, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 183

Aston Villa wins: 59

Draws: 42

Manchester City wins: 82

These two teams have locked horns on 183 occasions throughout history, and Manchester City lead the overall head-to-head record, boasting 82 victories to Aston Villa's 59, while there have also been 42 draws.

It is a fixture that dates back to October 1899, with Villa beating Man City 2-1 in their first-ever meeting, but the recent contests have been dominated by the Citizens.

Indeed, Man City have won 16 and lost just two of their last 19 matches with Villa, including a 4-1 victory when the two teams locked horns in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium in April 2024, and a 2-1 success at the same venue 12 months later.

Villa beat the Citizens 1-0 in the corresponding match at Villa Park in December 2023, though, which proved to be their first Premier League success over the reigning English champions since September 2013.

Unai Emery's side then recorded a 2-1 victory when the pair locked horns in the Premier League in December 2024, with Man City's struggles continuing, as they lost for their ninth time in their last 12 matches.

In the Premier League, the two teams have met 50 times, with Man City leading the head-to-head 31 wins to Villa's nine, while they have scored 101 times in the Premier League against Villa.

Sergio Aguero is the all-time leading goalscorer in this contest, having scored 10 times against Villa during his time at Man City, with nine of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

Man City have scored at least two goals in 12 of their last 15 matches with Villa in all competitions, but they are without an away win over the Lions since December 2021.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 22, 2025: Man City 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: Aston Villa 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2024: Man City 4-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Aston Villa 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2023: Man City 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Aston Villa 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2021: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2021: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2021: Man City 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2020: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (EFL Cup Final)

Jan 12, 2020: Aston Villa 1-6 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2019: Man City 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2016: Man City 4-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2016: Aston Villa 0-4 Man City (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Nov 08, 2015: Aston Villa 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2015: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2014: Aston Villa 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

May 07, 2014: Man City 4-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2013: Aston Villa 3-2 Man City (Premier League)

