Manchester City lose 1-0 against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, with Erling Haaland failing to find the back of the net for the first time in 13 games.

Manchester City's 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League saw them drop further points in the title race.

The hosts took the lead less than 20 minutes into the game from a set piece, with a short corner finding its way to Matty Cash on the edge of the box, with the full-back striking an effort ferociously into the bottom-left corner.

Unfortunately for Villa, attacker Emiliano Buendia was forced off the pitch in the first half, with the Argentine replaced by Jadon Sanco because of an apparent foot injury.

City were held at bay for long stretches, and at times their best route to an equaliser looked like it would come from set pieces of their own, but Ruben Dias and Savinho were both denied by blocks in the second half.

Erling Haaland hoped that his 90th-minute strike had levelled the scoreline, but the assistant flagged him for a correct offside offence, and the visitors left with no points.

Villa end the weekend in seventh place with 15 points, while City are in fourth place with 16 points, six behind first-placed Arsenal.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Given the struggles of Liverpool, Manchester City looked like they could be the strongest challengers to Arsenal this season, but Pep Guardiola's men will find it hard to overturn a six-point deficit.

The Citizens are by no means out of the title race, but the fact they seem to have little threat outside of that posed by Haaland is concerning, and they are unlikely to close the gap without more contributions from stars such as Phil Foden.

As for Villa, after collecting just three points in their first five league games, they have now won four consecutive top-flight matches.

Unai Emery was questioned early in the campaign, but the Spaniard has proven that the team's early-season form was an anomaly rather than the new normal.

ASTON VILLA VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Matty Cash goal vs. Manchester City (19th min, Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City)



The touch and finish from Matty Cash ?‍? pic.twitter.com/E6AIaLj5HW

Lucas Digne plays a short corner to Emiliano Buendia, who fizzes a pass to Matty Cash on the edge of the box, and the ful-back drives forward onto his left foot before striking low into the bottom-left corner.

An outrageous finish!

29th min: Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) injury

Emiliano Buendia goes down with what appears to be a foot injury, and the attacker cannot continue, so Jadon Sancho comes on in his place.

The Argentinian was bright for Villa.

60th min: Savinho (Manchester City) chance

Ruben Dias meets Phil Foden's delivery from a corner, and his header is blocked, before Savinho takes two swipes at the ball but sees his efforts thwarted by Villa defenders.

Villa are holding on!

90th min: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) goal disallowed

Erling Haaland slides in at the back post to tap home Omar Marmoush's low cross, but the assistant raises their flag, and replays show that the Norwegian was offside.

So close!

MAN OF THE MATCH - BOUBACAR KAMARA

The Premier League is increasingly becoming a game of duels, and Villa's Boubacar Kamara managed to win many of his individual battles in midfield.

Kamara won five duels, completed 49 of his 52 passes and played six passes into the final third, with his rounded display helping the hosts claim all three points.

ASTON VILLA VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 47%-53% Manchester City

Shots: Aston Villa 9-18 Manchester City

Shots on target: Aston Villa 3-4 Manchester City

Corners: Aston Villa 5-6 Manchester City

Fouls: Aston Villa 8-16 Manchester City

BEST STATS



Erling Haaland's incredible goalscoring run for club and country has come to an end ❌ pic.twitter.com/YtkJZ7W7bi

WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa will not play midweek in the EFL Cup and will instead have to wait until Saturday to face Liverpool in the league, before playing Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League on November 6.

Manchester City travel to play Swansea City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with a clash at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday to follow.

