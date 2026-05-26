Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery has 'no intention of stopping' chase for £30.2m-rated Argentine

By Darren Plant | 26 May 2026 11:20

Aston Villa reportedly have no intention of slowing down their efforts to sign Roma winger Matias Soule.

With a return to the Champions League having been secured, Unai Emery allegedly has an improved transfer warchest at his disposal for the summer window.

A number of players are being linked with a move to Villa Park, particularly younger talent and those approaching their mid-twenties when Emery needs to lower the average age of his first-team squad.

While priority could plausibly be given to strengthening the club's defensive options, versatile attackers could also be on Villa's agenda.

According to Il Messaggero, Emery remains insistent that he would like to add Soule to his squad in the West Midlands.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Do Aston Villa have chance of signing Soule?

The report suggests that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is open-minded to the sale of the 23-year-old.

There is allegedly a frustration over the stop-start nature of his 2025-26 campaign due to injuries.

A total of seven goals and seven assists have been contributed from 36 starts and five substitute outings in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Soule has not completed 90 minutes since October, while he has just one assist to his name since February.

From Villa's perspective, they are said to have 'no intention of stopping' their effort to acquire the services of a player who has racked up 23 goals and 13 assists from 111 appearances in Serie A.

Roma are said to have placed a price-tag of €35m (£30.22m) on Soule's signature.

© Imago

Would Aston Villa meet Roma demands?

Aston Villa and Roma have a strong working relationship, with Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen having both been loaned or sold to the Italian giants since last summer.

Villa will argue that Roma signing Malen on loan with the expected obligation of completing a £21.6m deal proved pivotal in their effort to quality for the Champions League.

With Malen out-performing Soule across the second half of the campaign, Villa have a strong argument when it comes to disputing Soule's valuation.

When the two are comparable in terms of position, versatility and general attributes, Villa will hope to pay no more than £25m for the former Juventus youngster.