Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'shortlists' three potential signings after being handed 'improved' summer budget

By Darren Plant | 21 May 2026 12:43 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 12:48

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has reportedly been handed a £100m transfer budget for the summer market.

On Wednesday evening, Villa capped off another excellent campaign under the Spaniard with a dominant 3-0 victory over Freiburg in the Europa League final.

Not only did the success end a 30-year wait for major silverware, it saw Emery lift the Europa League trophy for an incredible fifth time.

Although Champions League football has been secured for next season, there remains doubts over how heavily Villa will spend in the summer due to the need to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Nevertheless, as per The Mirror, Emery will be provided with a £100m budget, and three targets have already been identified.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Emery identifies three Aston Villa transfer targets

The report suggests that Villa will push to secure a deal for Fulham winger Harry Wilson, who is available on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba, who is now at Celta Vigo, is a candidate to strengthen Villa's central-midfield options.

Como winger Jesus Rodriguez is the third player who has allegedly been specifically identified by Emery and the club's recruitment team.

A recent report has also suggested that the brother of a Premier League star is on Emery's radar ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

Villa seemingly hope to overcome any issues with the financial regulations by not pursuing a deal for Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

How have Aston Villa's transfer targets performed in 2025-26?

While Wilson's form has dropped off since the March international break, the Wales star remains with 10 goals and six assists in this season's Premier League.

In theory, the 29-year-old will be viewed as a like-for-like alternative to Harvey Elliott, who is returning to Liverpool.

Moriba has made 36 starts and 10 substitute outings for Celta Vigo this season. After the stop-start nature early on in his career, he has now racked up 82 appearances across two campaigns, contributing two goals and six assists.

Twenty-year-old Rodriguez has played a key role in securing European football for Como, chipping in with one goal and eight assists in 17 starts and 13 substitute outings in Serie A.

With Como committing to a deal potentially worth at least £20m last summer, Villa would have to spend considerably more to tempt the Italian side into a sale.

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