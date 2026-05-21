Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Sunderland: Levi Colwill, Joao Pedro latest

By Darren Plant | 21 May 2026 12:09

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur has set up a mammoth showdown in the North-East as both clubs look for the result that would either secure European football for 2026-27 or keep them in the hunt at the very least.

While the Blues recorded a long-awaited win earlier in the week, Sunderland are on a high after their superb 3-1 comeback triumph at Everton on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of facing the Black Cats, who sit just one point adrift of them in the top-flight standings.

Joao Pedro

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Sunderland)

Joao Pedro appeared to tweak a thigh muscle early on in the FA Cup final, but he soldiered on until the 86th minute, at which point he could not continue.

The Brazilian subsequently missed the game with Spurs, and is now seemingly in a race against time to feature at the Stadium of Light.

Estevao Willian

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Estevao Willian has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with the hamstring injury he picked up in April, and the winger will not be risked for the World Cup by Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti either.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was on the cusp of returning from one hamstring injury before sustaining another in early April, and there is no timeframe on the attacker's return.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Match fitness

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Sunderland)

Although Levi Colwill has impressed since his return from a serious knee injury, McFarlane opted against taking any risks with the defender against Spurs due to the three-day turnaround.

However, barring any fresh issues, Colwill is in line to return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Sunderland)

Romeo Lavia has missed the last two matches with what has been described as a relatively minor issue.

However, it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be risked for the final game of the season.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea remain without the banned Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is currently contesting a four-year suspension for alleged doping offences.

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