Aston Villa transfer news: Europa League winners plot move for Jurrien Timber's brother

By Axel Clody | 21 May 2026 12:00

Aston Villa are the newly crowned Europa League winners after Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Freiburg in Istanbul — goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers ending the club's 30-year wait for a trophy. Unai Emery's side have secured Champions League participation, and are already looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a summer that could prove transformative.

With key figures such as Morgan Rogers attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, Emery will be keen to add quality to ensure Villa can compete on all fronts next season.

Timber: from Marseille to the Premier League?

© Imago / PsnewZ / William Cannarella

As recently reported by L'Equipe, Quinten Timber has been 'approached' by clubs in recent weeks. While the French newspaper did not reveal the identity of the interested parties, Sports Boom believes it knows who is tracking the 24-year-old: Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. Marseille signed Quinten Timber, who was out of contract in June 2026 with Feyenoord, for just £4m (€4.5m) in January. Hugely impressive since his arrival, the younger brother of Arsenal and Premier League champion Jurrien Timber is now attracting attention ahead of the summer window.

While Crystal Palace endured a difficult Premier League campaign and sit 15th, Aston Villa are a very different proposition, currently fourth in the table and already guaranteed Champions League football regardless of the final matchday. Unai Emery's side, who beat Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final in Istanbul on Wednesday to end a 30-year wait for a trophy, represent a particularly compelling destination for the 10-cap international.

Marseille's Europa League or Aston Villa's Champions League?

© Imago / Sportimage

Sporting terms, Quinten Timber would be taking a clear step forward by moving to an established Premier League club that are now Europa League winners and will compete in the Champions League.

Financially, Marseille could well be tempted by an Aston Villa approach, given that Timber's market value is estimated between £21m and £25m (€25-30m). That would represent a handsome profit on a player bought just six months ago, and the French club need to generate sales in the coming window.

Under contract at Marseille until June 2030, Timber recently addressed his future at the Ligue 1 club, suggesting he had no clarity on what the next transfer window would bring. A sizeable offer from Aston Villa, however, could change the picture quickly — both for the midfielder and for Marseille's hierarchy.