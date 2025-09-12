Sports Mole looks at Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski's record against Valencia during his professional career.

Robert Lewandowski will be aiming to help Barcelona overcome Valencia when the two giants of Spanish football lock horns for an intriguing affair on Sunday night.

The Poland international has only played 26 minutes of La Liga football this season, with the Catalan giants easing him into the 2025-26 campaign after a hamstring issue that he suffered in August.

Lewandowski missed the team's opening match of the campaign against Mallorca before featuring off the bench against Levante and Rayo Vallecano.

It is possible that Ferran Torres could again be selected through the middle from the first whistle on Sunday, but it would not be a surprise to see Lewandowski have a big impact off the bench.

Here, Sports Mole takes a close look at the 37-year-old's record against Valencia, and it would be fair to say that he has enjoyed his previous meetings with Los Che.

Robert Lewandowski record vs. Valencia

Played: 5

Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Goals: 7

Assists: 0

Lewandowski has faced Valencia on five occasions during his time at Barcelona, with all of those contests taking place in La Liga, and it would be fair to say that he has impressed in matches against Los Che.

Indeed, the experienced striker has an excellent record of seven goals in five matches, remaining unbeaten in the process, posting four wins and one draw in his previous encounters with the six-time Spanish champions.

Lewandowski's first match against Valencia was in the first half of the 2022-23 La Liga season, finding the back of the net in a 1-0 Barcelona win, but he missed the reverse game due to a hamstring problem.

The forward drew a blank in a 1-1 draw at Mestalla during the 2023-24 campaign, but he struck a hat trick in the reverse fixture, as Barcelona recorded a 4-2 victory in front of their own fans.

Lewandowski was also in excellent form against Los Che on the opening matchday of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, hitting a brace in a 2-1 victory for Barcelona, before netting once in his side's 7-1 victory over Los Che in January 2025.

