Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for final-day Aston Villa clash

By Oliver Thomas | 21 May 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 09:05

Manchester City will not be fighting for the Premier League title when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium for their final game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by high-flying Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night and that result has crowned Arsenal champions, as the Gunners sit four points clear at the summit with just one match remaining.

Manager Pep Guardiola, captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones are all set to bid an emotional farewell to Man City, who have been blessed with a healthy squad in recent weeks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Unai Emery’s Europa League winners.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

At the time of writing, Man City have no injury or fitness concerns ahead of this match.

Rodri recently returned to first-team action after missing five games with a groin issue and he is available for selection on Sunday.

Josko Gvardiol is also available after recovering from a tibial fracture that kept him sidelined for four months.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!