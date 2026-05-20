Barcelona face missing out on Bernardo Silva deal as fellow La Liga outfit 'step up' interest in Man City superstar

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 18:33

Atletico Madrid are reportedly firmly in the running for Bernardo Silva, with Diego Simeone's side battling for the signature of the Manchester City attacker.

Bernardo will leave Man City on a free transfer at the end of June, and a number of high-level clubs are being credited with an interest in the 31-year-old.

Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan are said to be among the clubs keen on the Portugal international, but according to Marca, Atletico are also in the race.

The report claims that the capital giants view Bernardo as the ideal replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is making the move to Orlando City on a free transfer.

Bernardo has once again been a key player for the Citizens during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 52 occasions in all competitions, scoring three times and registering five assists.

© Iconsport / SPI

Atletico 'identify' Bernardo as Griezmann replacement

Since arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2017, Bernardo has represented Man City on 459 occasions, scoring 76 goals and registering 77 assists.

A highly-successful spell has seen Bernardo win six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups, three Community Shields, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

However, the attacker will be departing in order to be closer to his family in Portugal.

“It's a mix of things in terms of trophies, in terms of what I personally achieved here," Bernardo said when explaining his Man City departure. "It's never enough, but I feel that we won a lot, our generation. I feel that also it's time for these young guys to have their moment.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Bernardo's long association with Man City will end this summer

"And for me personally, it's an opportunity to go a bit closer to my family. It's been quite a long time. 12 years that I've been apart and quite far away, and I want to be a bit closer to them.

"And, I want a new challenge. Even though I love the football club and I loved the nine years here, I feel it's the right moment for me to have a new challenge in my life. It’s going to be good.”

Atletico are reportedly ready to make Bernardo the 'superstar' in their team, with his leadership qualities making him an even more attractive signing for the Red and Whites.

Barcelona are believed to be Atletico's main competition, with the La Liga champions also expected to offer him a contract in the not too distant future.

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