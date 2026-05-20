Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Valencia: Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford latest

By Ben Sully | 20 May 2026 14:09 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 14:13

La Liga champions Barcelona will be looking to sign off with a win when they travel to Mestalla for Saturday's season finale against Valencia.

Hansi Flick's side retained their La Liga crown with a 2-0 win over rivals Real Madrid earlier this month.

Their hopes of a 100-point tally were quashed by a 1-0 defeat to Alaves, before they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success over Real Betis at Camp Nou to become the first team to achieve a 100% home record in a 38-game La Liga season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Valencia, who pulled off a 4-3 victory in their most recent outing against Real Sociedad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Yamal's season ended prematurely after he sustained a hamstring injury in last month's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Recent reports suggest that the winger will miss Spain's World Cup game against Cape Verde on June 15 and is a doubt for the second group match against Saudi Araba on June 21.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Fermin fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in Sunday's 3-1 win over Betis at Camp Nou. The injury requires surgery and will prevent the Spain international from participating in the 2026 World Cup.

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: May 23 (vs. Valencia)

De Jong has returned to training after not featuring in the last two games. The Dutchman appears to be on course to feature in the matchday squad against Valencia.

Ferran Torres

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 23 (vs. Valencia)

Ferran missed the recent win over Betis with a minor hamstring issue. The forward has since featured in training and should be available to face his former club on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Discomfort

Possible return date: May 23 (vs. Valencia)

Rashford was not risked in Sunday's game against Betis after sitting out Saturday's training session with a physical issue. Having returned to training, the Manchester United loanee could play a role in the away clash against Valencia.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the final game of the season.