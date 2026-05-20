World Cup 2026: Spain star to miss summer tournament as Barcelona confirm operation

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 10:18

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has now undergone surgery on a foot injury, with the Spain international officially ruled out of the 2026 World Cup.

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced that Fermin had fractured the fifth metatarsal on his right foot during the club's La Liga clash with Real Betis on Sunday night.

While the recovery process is not particularly lengthy - approximately two months - the surgery has ruled the attacker out of this summer's tournament with Spain.

Fermin has enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign for Barcelona, scoring 13 goals and registering 17 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

The attacker has two assists in his seven caps for Spain, meanwhile, and he was expected to be an important player for La Roja at the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Spain's Fermin ruled out of World Cup due to foot injury

“First-team player Fermin Lopez suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during yesterday’s match. The player will undergo surgical treatment,” read a statement from Barcelona on Monday.

The operation has now taken place, with Fermin's recovery process beginning.

"First-team player Fermin Lopez underwent a successful operation of the fifth metatarsal fracture on his right foot," read a statement from Barcelona.

"Doctor Antoni Dalmau Coll performed the operation at Hospital de Barcelona, which was supervised by the Club’s Medical Services. His evolution will determine the recovery time."

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Fermin expected to be back for Barcelona's pre-season preparations

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has said that Fermin's absence is "a blow for everyone".

“It’s a blow for everyone. I was with him yesterday; missing a World Cup isn’t pleasant, but he’ll give us a lot in the future,” Pedri said in an event for Adidas.

While Fermin's absence is a major blow for Spain and also for the player from a personal point of view, Barcelona should only be missing the attacker for one game - their final match of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday evening.

Indeed, the attacker should be available for the start of pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

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