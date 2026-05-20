Man United transfer news: What does the future hold for Red Devils goalkeepers Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana?

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 09:23 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 09:25

Altay Bayindir is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer, with Besiktas viewed as strong contenders for the goalkeeper's signature.

The 28-year-old made 145 appearances for Fenerbahce's first team before arriving at Man United in the summer of 2023, but he has only featured 17 times for the Red Devils.

Bayindir was number two to Andre Onana in 2023-24, but he did make 10 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, before staying at the club last summer despite a host of speculation.

The Turkey international started the 2025-26 season in the starting XI, but he was soon replaced by Senne Lammens, with the Belgian nailing down the number one spot this term.

The last of Bayindir's six appearances for Man United this term came at the end of September, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

© Imago

Bayindir's Man United career 'at its end'

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayindir has been informed that he is free to leave the 20-time English champions during this summer's transfer window.

Romano claims that Besiktas are strong contenders for Bayindir's signature, although the recent departure of Sergen Yalcin as head coach has placed any potential move on hold.

Bayindir has huge experience in Turkish football, making 31 appearances for MKE Ankaragucu at the start of his career before featuring 145 times for Fenerbahce, and he has played 133 matches in Turkey's top flight, keeping 39 clean sheets in the process.

The goalkeeper's contract with Man United is due to expire at the end of next season, although the Red Devils have the option to activate a further 12 months.

© Imago

Onana is also expected to leave Man United this summer

There remains talk surrounding Onana's future, with the Cameroonian still thought to be confident that he will be given another chance at Man United, but that is highly unlikely.

Onana has spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Trabzonspor, and it is believed that another loan deal for next season could be on the cards, with the Turkish outfit finding it difficult to afford to sign the former Inter Milan stopper on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old has made 102 appearances for the Red Devils, but a string of high-profile errors during his time at Old Trafford have all but ended his career in Manchester.

Man United's number three Tom Heaton is expected to sign a new contract, and if Bayindir and Onana both leave, the Red Devils will bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition and support for Lammens during the 2026-27 campaign.