Wolves transfer news: Mateus Mane reveals stance over potential summer exit after Premier League relegation

Mateus Mane has hinted that he could stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers next season, despite their relegation to the Championship.
While Wolves still have a chance of moving off the bottom of the Premier League table, it has long been known that they would be ending their eight-year stint in the top flight.
Mane has proven to be one of the few shining lights of a dismal campaign, the 18-year-old establishing himself as one of the most highly-regarded starlets in world football.
Three goals and one assist have come from his 18 starts and eight substitute outings in the Premier League, the teenager netting another long-range goal versus Fulham as recently as Sunday.
However, his performances have inevitably led to interest from elsewhere, with Manchester United and Liverpool being linked with a big-money approach for the playmaker.
Mane comments to Wolves future
At a time when Rob Edwards has suggested that Mane will be remaining at Molineux, the Portugal Under-21 international has acknowledged that could be the case.
Speaking to the Express & Star, he said: “Definitely, we’ll see what happens this summer. I will just try my best to get Wolves back up in the Premier League where it belongs.”
He added: "It’s obviously not been the year we wanted it to be as a team, being relegated, but for my own season, I feel like I’ve been great..
“I’ve got a few goals, got a few assists, but now it’s time to keep working, keep moving, keep fighting, and next season, we’ve got to work hard to try and get the club back to where we want it to be, in the Premier League.”
Can Wolves keep Mane for Championship campaign?
Despite the words from Edwards and Mane, Wolves know that substantial bids for one of their most prized assets is highly likely.
With Joao Gomes among those that will depart Wolves in a big-money deal, the West Midlands outfit will not necessarily need to raise funds to acquire their identified targets this summer.
At the same time, if a £30m+ offer from a top European club arrives that would see Wolves make pure profit on their accounts, can they really afford to turn that down?
Wolves may, quietly, hope that a bidding war ensues for a player that Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has already earmarked for his senior squad in the future.
Much will also depend on what Mane wants. While he has a certain affinity to Wolves and seemingly has a strong relationship with Edwards, he only linked up with their academy in February 2024, so is not viewed as a homegrown talent in the strictest definition of the word.
Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!
Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.
Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!
Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26
Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional
Thank you for voting!
Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting opens Monday, May 18
Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting has now closed
Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.Results announced Monday, May 25