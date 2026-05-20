Wolves transfer news: Mateus Mane reveals stance over potential summer exit after Premier League relegation

By Darren Plant | 20 May 2026 09:57 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 09:58

Mateus Mane has hinted that he could stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers next season, despite their relegation to the Championship.

While Wolves still have a chance of moving off the bottom of the Premier League table, it has long been known that they would be ending their eight-year stint in the top flight.

Mane has proven to be one of the few shining lights of a dismal campaign, the 18-year-old establishing himself as one of the most highly-regarded starlets in world football.

Three goals and one assist have come from his 18 starts and eight substitute outings in the Premier League, the teenager netting another long-range goal versus Fulham as recently as Sunday.

However, his performances have inevitably led to interest from elsewhere, with Manchester United and Liverpool being linked with a big-money approach for the playmaker.

© Imago / Action Plus

Mane comments to Wolves future

At a time when Rob Edwards has suggested that Mane will be remaining at Molineux, the Portugal Under-21 international has acknowledged that could be the case.

Speaking to the Express & Star, he said: “Definitely, we’ll see what happens this summer. I will just try my best to get Wolves back up in the Premier League where it belongs.”

He added: "It’s obviously not been the year we wanted it to be as a team, being relegated, but for my own season, I feel like I’ve been great..

“I’ve got a few goals, got a few assists, but now it’s time to keep working, keep moving, keep fighting, and next season, we’ve got to work hard to try and get the club back to where we want it to be, in the Premier League.”

© Imago / Focus Images

Can Wolves keep Mane for Championship campaign?

Despite the words from Edwards and Mane, Wolves know that substantial bids for one of their most prized assets is highly likely.

With Joao Gomes among those that will depart Wolves in a big-money deal, the West Midlands outfit will not necessarily need to raise funds to acquire their identified targets this summer.

At the same time, if a £30m+ offer from a top European club arrives that would see Wolves make pure profit on their accounts, can they really afford to turn that down?

Wolves may, quietly, hope that a bidding war ensues for a player that Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has already earmarked for his senior squad in the future.

Much will also depend on what Mane wants. While he has a certain affinity to Wolves and seemingly has a strong relationship with Edwards, he only linked up with their academy in February 2024, so is not viewed as a homegrown talent in the strictest definition of the word.

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