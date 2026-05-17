Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man United vs. Nottingham Forest

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions and previews include Manchester United's lunchtime clash with Nottingham Forest, and relegation-threatened West Ham United's trip to Newcastle United.

Aiming to conclude their Old Trafford campaign in style, Manchester United host in-form Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils' remarkable scoring sequence halted at the base of Sunderland last time out, whilst the Tricky Trees left it late to snatch a share of the spoils with Newcastle United.

We say: Manchester United 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Damaged by Europa League heartbreak and an injury crisis, Nottingham Forest could be there for the taking at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With Fernandes hunting down the assist record, Manchester United should be motivated to record a convincing win this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

Brentford's late push for the Champions League continues on Sunday, when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Gtech Community Stadium in their penultimate Premier League game of the season.

Eighth-placed Brentford have 51 points, and they will need Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth to drop points in order to secure Champions League football, while 15th-placed Palace have 44 points and can be forgiven for focusing on their upcoming Conference League final.

We say: Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford have much more to lose on Sunday than the visitors, and while they have struggled for form, their opponents have not been at their best domestically.

Crystal Palace are also likely to make several key changes during the match, and there focus on Europe could allow Brentford to take advantage.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion can keep their Champions League hopes alive with a win against hosts Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls are seventh with 53 points with six to play for, but they must be ready to challenge for sixth as that could be enough for a place in the Champions League, whereas 14th-placed Leeds know they are safe with 44 points.

We say: Leeds United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Though Leeds have already secured survival, fans would feel let down if the team did not at least try their best to end their home campaign strongly.

However, they will be encountering a Brighton side in excellent form, and it would not be surprising if the visitors walked away with three points in their quest for Champions League football.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups

Looking to provide some late-season cheer for their disillusioned fanbase, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Fulham to Molineux for a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Old Gold are crawling towards the conclusion of a nightmare campaign in the top flight, whilst the Cottagers are still nurturing hope of qualifying for European competition next season.

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Fulham

Chasing down a faint European dream, Fulham will be looking to take advantage of their already-relegated hosts on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the Cottagers' poor away record, they should have enough quality and motivation to conquer the division's bottom side in Wolves.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolves vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups

One of a few unofficial David Moyes derbies, Everton and Sunderland square off in the penultimate Premier League gameweek at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

Just one point separates the Toffees and the Black Cats in the middle of the Premier League table, and Europe is still not mathematically out of the question for either.

We say: Everton 1-1 Sunderland

Neither Everton nor Sunderland should take their foot off the gas with Europe still on the line, and the Black Cats should feel confident of capitalising on the Toffees' recent defensive woes.

Moyes's men have found their groove in attack too, however, and we are finding it impossible to separate the two teams, who could play out a third 1-1 draw in 90 minutes this season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

West Ham United play what may turn out to be their final Premier League away game for at least a year on Sunday evening, when the Irons face Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Should Nuno Espirito Santo's side slip up and Tottenham Hotspur overcome Chelsea during the week, the visitors' second-tier fate will be sealed before the final matchday.

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 West Ham United

Both teams have scored in each of Newcastle's last nine matches held at St James' Park, where the home faithful now just want the final whistle to blow on this forgettable season.

An increasingly desperate Irons side can therefore end their scoreless sequence on Sunday, but victory may still be beyond the shot-shy visitors, who would then have to pray for a favour from Chelsea on Tuesday night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. West Ham, including team news and predicted lineups