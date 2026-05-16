Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 16 May 2026 23:28 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 23:34

Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo return to league action when they head to head at the Arena da Baixada in round 16 of the Campeonato Brasileiro on Sunday.

The Furacao will be out to turn home advantage into a decisive factor once again as they look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table, while the visitors will be aiming to shake off their recent Copa do Brasil elimination.

Match preview

Athletico Paranaense have enjoyed a solid campaign on their return to the Serie A, and Odair Hellmann's side have turned the Arena da Baixada into a fortress, picking up the joint highest points at home alongside Palmeiras and Fluminense (19).

Securing a Copa Libertadores spot has become a realistic target for the Furacao, who sit fifth in the league table with 23 points from 15 matches, while they advanced to the Copa do Brasil last 16 on Thursday after eliminating Atletico Goianiense on penalties in Goiania.

Veteran goalkeeper Santos was the hero in the shootout, while Viveros, Mendoza, Esquivel and Jadson all converted calmly to send Athletico Paranaense through and hand them a timely boost ahead of their return to league action.

Paranaense have failed to win their last two Brasileirao matches, playing out a goalless draw with Gremio on May 3 before suffering a 1-0 defeat against Vasco da Gama at the Estadio Sao Januario last Monday.

While the result against Vasco marked a fifth consecutive away defeat for the Curitiba-based outfit, they return home, where they are unbeaten in seven straight games across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws since March.

© Iconsport / SUSA

On the other hand, Flamengo journey to Curitiba second in the Serie A standings with 30 points from 14 games, four points behind league leaders Palmeiras, albeit with one game in hand.

While Leonardo Jardim's side have maintained defensive solidity throughout the campaign, they also boast the best attack in the competition, having netted 27 goals so far, two more than any other side in the division.

Friday’s elimination from the Copa do Brasil by Vitoria ended Flamengo’s 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions, as they lost 2-0 at the Estadio Manoel Barradas, having secured a 2-1 first-leg victory at home on April 23.

Leonardo Jardim’s men now make the trip to the Arena da Baixada, where this Sunday’s result could carry significant weight in the title race as the two fiercely competitive sides renew acquaintances for the first time since September 2024.

Flamengo will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend, having gone unbeaten in eight of their last 10 games against Paranaense, picking up six wins and two draws since July 2022.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Athletico Paranaense face significant changes after losing several key players, with Carlos Teran suffering a new muscle injury against Vasco and not expected to return until after the World Cup break.

Luiz Gustavo also picked up a calf injury last time out, while Colombian midfielder Portilla has been ruled out through suspension following his booking against Vasco last Monday.

However, there is positive news in the Paranaense camp, with Hellmann set to welcome back Kevin Viveros, Benavidez and defender Lucas Esquivel after recent suspensions.

Jadson and 24-year-old midfielder Felipinho are expected to handle business at the centre of the park, while 25-year-old Julimar remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

As for Flamengo, the major absentee remains experienced forward Giorgian de Arrascaeta, with the 31-year-old still recovering after undergoing clavicle surgery.

Jorginho and Evertton Araujo are suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while Alex Sandro is available for selection after serving his suspension last time out.

Pedro has been a standout performer for Flamengo and the 28-year-old striker, who sits joint-top of the Brasileirao scoring chart with eight goals, will look to deliver the goods once again.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Esquivel, Aguirre, Dias; Benavidez, Jadson, Felipinho, Mendoza; Zapelli, Cruz; Viveros

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Sandro; De La Cruz, Saul; Araujo, Carrascal, Lino; Pedro

We say: Athletico Paranaense 1-2 Flamengo

Athletico Paranaense are expected to rely on the atmosphere at the Arena da Baixada to keep up with a more technically gifted opponent, but they may struggle to maintain a high tempo over 90 minutes.

Flamengo arrive as favourites thanks to their collective quality and their ability to decide games under pressure away from home, and while this fixture should be open and competitive, the Rubro-Negro squad appear better equipped to exploit the spaces and come away with a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.