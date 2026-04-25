Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 25 Apr 2026 22:41

Athletico Paranaense and Vitoria return to action in the Brasileirao Serie A when they go head to head at the Arena da Baixada on Sunday evening.

Both teams head into the weekend in contrasting form, with the home side losing three of their last four league matches, while the Lions are unbeaten in three and will be aiming to climb into the top half of the table.

Match preview

With 15 of their 19 total points this term coming on home turf, Athletico Paranaense can take pride in their performance at the Arena da Baixada so far as they look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Brasileirao standings.

While the Furacao have picked up five wins in front of their home supporters, they have struggled to impose themselves on the road, where they are in a run of four consecutive defeats, including a 1-0 loss against Palmeiras last Sunday.

Despite their away woes, Paranaense have picked up 19 points from their 12 games and could climb into the Copa Libertadores qualifying places with a win this weekend, as they sit just one point behind fifth-placed Bahia in the final qualification spot.

Odair Hellmann’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of kicking off their 2026 Copa do Brasil campaign with a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Atletico Goianiense, who sit second in the Serie B table.

With clear-cut chances at the premium at the Arena da Baixada, both sides failed to pose any real threat at the attacking end of the pitch, leaving all to play for in the return leg on May 14 in Goiania.

© Iconsport / SUSA

On the other hand, Vitoria were left red-faced in their Copa do Brasil opener in midweek when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Flamengo in a tie marked by refereeing controversies.

Goals in either half from Evertton Araujo and Pedro proved enough to hand Flamengo a first-leg advantage at the Estadio Maracana, with Erick getting on the scoresheet in the 11th minute for the visitors.

Vitoria now turn their focus to the Brasileirao, where they are unbeaten in three consecutive games, a run which has seen them rise into 11th place in the league standings.

A 1-1 draw with Chapecoense on April 5 was followed by an impressive 2-0 victory over Sao Paulo at the Estadio Manoel Barradas six days later, before Jair Ventura’s men played out a goalless draw with Corinthians last Sunday.

The Barra's Lion have picked up four wins and three draws from their 11 matches, and while they will be looking to keep the ball rolling this weekend, results on the road have raised concerns, having managed just two wins in 12 matches across all competitions since the turn of the year.

Vitoria are up against Paranaense for the first time since November 2024, with Hellmann’s side holding the upper hand in their last 10 encounters, having picked up six wins, four more than Vitoria's two victories.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

W

W

L

L

W

L

Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

L

D

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

L

W

L

D

W

D

Vitoria form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Hellmann is expected to bring back the starters who were rested in the midweek cup tie against Atletico Goianiense, with Colombian forward Steven Mendoza expected to make his return.

Mendoza, who is the team’s second -top scorer in the league with four goals, missed the game against Palmeiras last weekend after a slight discomfort, and his return will be a timely boost for Paranaense.

Defensive midfielder Jadson is a confirmed absentee for this weekend’s host due to a one-game suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold against Palmeiras last weekend.

On the injury front, Brazilian forward Julimar is currently undergoing treatment for an ankle problem and the 25-year-old is also out of contention for the Furacao.

As for Vitoria, Erick was forced off injured against Flamengo last time out and the 28-year-old forward is a doubt for the trip to the Arena da Baixada, while defender Ramon could start on the bench after sustaining a knock in the aforementioned game.

Kayser and Baralhas were both left out of the game against Flamengo and are doubts for this weekend’s tie, while 23-year-old defender Nathan Mendes is currently suspended.

On the injury front, Ventura will be unable to name several players down the spine of the team, with Claudinho, Neris, Jamerson, Pedro Henrique, Dudu, and Camutanga all sidelined.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Aguirre, Dias, Teran; Gilberto, Gustavo, Portilla, Esquivel; Mendoza, Dudu, Viveros

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Pablo, Caca, Candido, Edenilson; Ze Vitor, Caique; Erick, Martinez, Matheuzinho; Rene

We say: Athletico Paranaense 1-0 Vitoria

Athletico Paranaense are favorites to win the clash, playing at Arena da Baixada, where they have an excellent record in the league so far. Vitoria are expected to take a defensive approach to the tie, but we are backing the home side to come away with another narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.