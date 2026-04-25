Preview: Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Apr 2026 21:59

Konyaspor and Trabzonspor, fresh off securing semi-final spots in the Turkish Cup, will go head-to-head in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday evening, with the visitors looking to mathematically remain in the title race conversation.

The Black Sea side come into this clash dropping valuable points in what has been a tough Super Lig title race, having recorded two straight league draws, leaving them six points short of pace setters Galatasaray with four matches left to play.

Match preview

Konyaspor head into this encounter in relatively strong form, having put together a solid run of eight matches without defeat across all competitions (6W, 2D), and that has lifted them into the top half of the table.

The hosts are currently sitting around eighth place with 37 points from 30 matches, and their recent consistency has been built on a balanced approach at both ends of the pitch.

Ilhan Palut’s side scored late in extra time to secure a 1-0 win over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup and now they have a date with Besiktas in the semifinal.

Konyaspor have won their last three matches across all competitions, including impressive victories over Fatih Karagumruk (3-0) and Antalyaspor (2-0), showing they are capable of building momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Their home form has been particularly encouraging, with the team currently on a 12 match unbeaten run on their own ground (6W, 6D), making them a difficult opponent for any visiting side.

They have also won two of their last home matches against the visiting Trabzonspor, though they did lose the reverse fixture 3-1.

With survival no longer a pressing concern, the hosts will now look to finish the campaign strongly and potentially push towards a higher mid-table position.

© Imago / Copyright: xSeskimphotox Bodrum_Trabzon_18525 (15)

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, arrive in Konya with far greater stakes attached to the outcome, as they continue their pursuit of the league title despite recent setbacks.

The visitors currently sit near the top of the table with 65 points, and while it is looking like a herculean task to win the league now, Fatih Tekke’s men will hope to stay in the race as long as possible mathematically.

However, consecutive draws in the league - 1-1 stalemates with Alanyaspor and Istanbul Basaksehir – have slowed their momentum at a critical point in the title race, leaving them with little margin for error in the remaining fixtures.

However, the Trabzon side arrive here following a penalty shoot out victory over Samsunspor in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup, and that will serve as a morale-booster.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

D

W

W

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

W

D

D

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor is currently navigating a significant number of absences due to both disciplinary issues and physical setbacks, with Josip Calusic, Guilherme Haubert Sitya, and Alassane Ndao all unavailable for selection as they serve suspensions.

Joining them on the sidelines are Riechedly Bazoer and Morten Bjorlo, both of whom are ruled out due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

On the injury front, Ufuk Akyol remains a long-term absentee as he recovers from a serious knee injury, while the availability of Jackson Muleka and Ugurcan Yazgili is currently in doubt.

Trabzonspor will be without veteran winger Edin Visca due to a broken foot, an injury that has kept him out of action for a significant portion of the campaign.

Joining him on the recovery list is the young defender Taha Emre Ince, who is currently inactive while recovering from cartilage damage, while Arseniy Batagov is doubtful.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Nagalo, Demirbag, Kutlu; Ibrahimoglu, Jevtovic; Turuc, Bardhi, Olaigbe; Kramer

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Eskihellac; Tufan, Oulai; Zubkov, Augusto, Nwakaeme; Onuachu

We say: Konyaspor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Konyaspor’s strong home form and recent momentum suggest they will make life difficult for the visitors, particularly given Trabzonspor’s recent slip-ups.

However, with the title race still within reach, Trabzonspor’s greater quality and urgency could prove decisive, and we expect them to edge a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.