Preview: Konyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 10 Apr 2026 22:23 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 22:26

Fatih Karagumruk will hope to continue their recent resurgence when they travel to face Konyaspor at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Reds have spent much of the season rooted to the bottom of the table and looked destined for relegation, but a recent upturn in form has given them renewed hope, as they now sit five points adrift of safety heading into the final stretch.

Match preview

Karagumruk arrive in Konya under significant pressure, sitting bottom of the standings with 20 points from 28 matches, leaving them firmly entrenched in the relegation zone with just six games remaining.

It has been a difficult campaign for the visitors, who have lost 18 of their 28 league matches while conceding 48 goals, giving them one of the weakest defensive records in the division; however, the appointment of Aleksandar Stanojevic has sparked signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Three of their five league victories this season have come under his management, including wins in two of their last three matches, notably a statement 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce and a 2-1 triumph against Caykur Rizespor in their most recent outing.

Despite that improvement, their away form remains a major concern, as Karagumruk have collected just five points on the road all season, the lowest in the league, with their only away victory dating back to the opening weeks of the campaign in August.

That said, there is some encouragement for the visitors in this fixture, as they are unbeaten against Konyaspor since 2021 across all competitions, a run spanning seven meetings, including a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor, however, will view this as an ideal opportunity to end that streak given their current momentum.

The Anatolian Eagles have enjoyed a strong run of form, going unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, with three wins and two draws.

Under Ilhan Palut, they have picked up two wins and two draws in their last four league outings, most recently securing a 2-2 draw away at Samsunspor, a run that has lifted them to 12th in the standings with 31 points, creating an eight-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Their home form has also been particularly solid, with Konyaspor unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu, recording four wins and six draws.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Konyaspor form (all competitions):

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Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

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Fatih Karagumruk form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor will be without Ufuk Akyol, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Rayyan Baniya and Marko Jevtovic remain doubtful for this encounter.

Experienced defender Guilherme is suspended, and Adamo Nagalo will also miss out after being sent off in the draw with Samsunspor following two yellow cards.

In attack, Blaz Kramer will be one to watch, having scored twice in his last three appearances and looking to continue his fine form.

Karagumruk, meanwhile, remain without Joao Camacho, who has been sidelined since November through injury.

However, Matias Kranevitter returns from suspension after missing the last match and is expected to bolster the midfield for the visitors.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yazgili, Demirbag, Kutlu; Ibrahimoglu, Bjorlo; Turuc, Muleka, Olaigbe; Kramer

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Lichnovsky, Cinar, Kurukalip; Serginho, Ozcan, Elmaz, Kalayci; Cukur, Larsson

We say: Konyaspor 1-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Konyaspor’s form, slightly better balance and home advantage may prove decisive, while Fatih Karagumruk’s away blues and defensive issues could once again cost them, as we expect the hosts to edge a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.