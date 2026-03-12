Preview: Kocaelispor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 12 Mar 2026 20:01

After ending a three-match losing streak with a victory last time out, Kocaelispor will aim to build momentum when they welcome Konyaspor to the Kocaeli Stadium for a Turkish Super Lig affair on Saturday morning.

The Gulf have experienced a stop-start run of form since the turn of the year, but they approach this fixture with renewed confidence and will be targeting a first-ever league double over the Anatolian side.

Match preview

Kocaelispor travelled to Istanbul in their last outing and produced a disciplined defensive display to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Eyupspor, ending a difficult run of results and climbing to seventh in the standings.

That result also ended a three-match goal drought for Selcuk Inan’s side, who have enjoyed a respectable campaign following their promotion, with their current position in the table making them the highest-ranked newly promoted team in the division.

While European qualification remains unlikely — with Kocaelispor sitting 13 points behind the continental spots — they are also comfortably clear of danger, holding a 12-point cushion above the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

Next up for the Gulf is a meeting with Konyaspor, a side they defeated 3-2 in a dramatic reverse fixture back in October, which brought an end to a run of three consecutive defeats in this matchup.

The hosts will also be hoping to re-establish the Kocaeli Stadium as a fortress, as it was earlier in the season before their nine-match unbeaten home run came to an end in December.

Notably, their three home defeats in 2026 have all come against top-level opposition — Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce and Besiktas — while they defeated Gaziantep, the only side outside the top four they have faced at home this year.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor, meanwhile, have struggled significantly on their travels this season. Only two teams have collected fewer away points than the Anatolian side’s tally of nine in the Super Lig.

Ilhan Palut’s men are currently winless in their last seven away league matches, recording one draw and six defeats, highlighting the challenge they face in this fixture.

Their recent form has done little to inspire confidence either, with Konyaspor having failed to win their last two league matches, suffering a 2-0 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Kasimpasa in their most recent outing.

Currently sitting 13th in the table, the Anatolian Eagles remain firmly involved in the relegation battle, just three points separate them from 16th-placed Kasimpasa — the first team in the drop zone — meaning every remaining match carries significant importance.

The last time Konyaspor visited Kocaeli was in 2010 in the second division, where they secured a 2-0 victory, and that remains their only win at this ground in three attempts, having lost their first two visits — both top-flight encounters — by a combined scoreline of 8-0.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

W

L

L

W

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

W

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

L

W

L

D

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kocaelispor remain without long-term absentee Mateusz Wieteska, who continues his recovery from the serious knee injury he sustained early in the season, while Aleksandar Jovanovic is also sidelined with a muscle strain.

Mahamadou Susoho is currently unavailable through injury, while Can Keles has been listed as inactive due to physical discomfort.

The hosts could also be short of attacking options, with Bruno Petkovic currently inactive and considered doubtful ahead of the match.

Konyaspor will be without Ufuk Akyol for the remainder of the season after the midfielder underwent cruciate ligament surgery, having missed a large portion of the campaign.

Defensive options are also limited for the visitors, with Adil Demirbag suspended due to yellow card accumulation, paving way for Adamo Nagalo to start, while experienced left-back Guilherme Haubert Sitya has been listed as inactive.

Additionally, Rayyan Baniya remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a persistent shin injury and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Haidara; Keita, Show; Churlinov, Agyei, Rivas; Dursun

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yazgili, Nagalo, Bosluk; Kutlu, Ibrahimoglu, Bjorlo; Turuc, Muleka, Olaigbe

We say: Kocaelispor 1-0 Konyaspor

Kocaelispor will take confidence from their recent victory and their generally solid home record this season, while Konyaspor’s struggles on the road could prove decisive.

The visitors remain under pressure due to their proximity to the relegation zone, but their defensive issues and poor away form make this a difficult assignment, and if the hosts can maintain their defensive organisation, they should have enough to edge a narrow victory.

