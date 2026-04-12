Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Apr 2026 14:34

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Stevenage to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Both sides currently occupy playoff spots, with the hosts sitting fourth in the League One table and the visitors sitting sixth.

Match preview

Bolton have won just one of their last six league games and were comfortably beaten 2-0 by second-place Cardiff City on Saturday.

Omari Kellyman and Chris Willock were on target for the Bluebirds as they ended a run of three games without a win.

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher admitted his side were "comprehensively beaten by the best team" and that they "lacked any sort of belief".

Wanderers failed to have a shot on target for over an hour and Schumacher will be hoping for an immediate response against Stevenage.

It is worth noting that Bolton have one of the best home records in the division, with only three clubs picking up more points than them, and they have never lost to Stevenage in seven Football League meetings.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Stevenage, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four league games and picked up an important win over third-place Bradford City on Saturday.

Dan Kemp scored the winner with Stevenage's only shot on target and manager Alex Revell said his side "did what we had to do" to pick up all three points.

Much of the Boro's success this season has been down to their impressive defence, with only league leaders Lincoln City conceding fewer goals than them.

However, Stevenage's win over Bradford was only their second victory away from home in their last 11 league games.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

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Stevenage League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Bolton could hand Amario Cozier-Duberry his first start since January, with the winger featuring off the bench in their last two games after recovering from a knee injury.

Johnny Kenny missed the Cardiff defeat with a knock and the 22-year-old is a big miss, having scored in his last two appearances.

Stevenage could be forced to make at least one change after Lewis Freestone picked up a knock against Bradford, with Dan Sweeney in line to replace him.

Kemp will continue in the No.10 role after netting the winner on Saturday, with Matt Phillips and Jamie Reid expected to lead the line.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Dempsey; Rodrigues, Burstow, Cozier-Duberry; Dalby

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Sweeney, Piergianni, Goode; Pattenden, White, D. Phillips, Roberts; Kemp; M. Phillips, Reid

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Stevenage

Bolton have not been in great form recently and Stevenage have struggled away from home, which is why we are predicting a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.