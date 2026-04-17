Man City vs. Arsenal: Pep Guardiola's managerial record against the Gunners and Mikel Arteta

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Apr 2026 09:41 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 09:41

Former colleagues and present-day counterparts will briefly embrace on the touchline once again on Sunday afternoon, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal square off in a Premier League top-of-the-table Etihad extravaganza.

While the Gunners are customarily faltering at this stage of the season, Man City are quintessentially slaying almost every foe in their path as the business end approaches, reigniting talk of a colossal title comeback in the process.

Guardiola oversaw a comprehensive 3-0 beating of Chelsea in Man City's most recent Premier League game, leaving the Sky Blues six points adrift of Arsenal having played a game fewer, meaning that the destiny of the title remains in both teams' hands.

The Catalan coach's side also come into Sunday's showdown with a full week's worth of preparation under their belts courtesy of their elimination from the Champions League, while Arsenal laboured to a goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon in midweek but nevertheless advanced to the semi-finals.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Guardiola's managerial record against Arsenal ahead of Sunday's battle.

Pep Guardiola's record vs. Arsenal

Played: 33

Won: 20

Drawn: 6

Lost: 7

Pep Guardiola's record as Man City manager vs. Arsenal

Played: 25

Won: 16

Drawn: 4

Lost: 5

Pep Guardiola's illustrious managerial career stretches across 17 years and in that period he has faced Arsenal a total of 33 times in all competitions - more than any other club.

The Catalan coach boasts a 60.6% win rate against the Gunners as he has led three different clubs to a combined 20 victories - the most of his managerial career against one club - while he has also played out six draws and suffered seven defeats.

A total of 70 goals have been scored by Guardiola's sides, who have also conceded 37 times.

Excluding neutral venues, Guardiola has won 11, drawn three and lost zero of his 14 home meetings with Arsenal, while he has won eight, drawn three and lost four of his 15 away encounters.

Guardiola's first eight meetings with Arsenal were in the Champions League during his times in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and with both clubs he recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat versus the Gunners.

At Barcelona, Guardiola celebrated a 6-3 aggregate win in the 2009-10 quarter-finals which was followed by a 4-3 aggregate win in the 2010-11 last 16 - Arsenal beat Barca 2-1 at the Emirates in the first leg of that last-16 tie before losing the second leg 3-1 at Camp Nou.

While at Bayern, Guardiola steered the German giants to a 3-1 aggregate success in the 2013-14 last 16, before experiencing mixed fortunes in the 2015-16 group stage, losing 2-0 at the Emirates before thrashing Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.

© Reuters

Guardiola's remaining 25 meetings with Arsenal have all been as manager of Man City, where he was appointed in the summer of 2016, boasting a record of 16 wins, five draws and four defeats.

In the days of Arsene Wenger and, briefly, Unai Emery at Arsenal, Guardiola came up against the Gunners eight times as City boss across three different competitions, winning six, drawing one and losing just one.

Guardiola won his first Premier League game as Man City manager against Arsenal in December 2016 (2-1), but the Citizens were forced to play out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture before losing 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

A run of seven successive victories over Arsenal then followed for Man City and Guardiola, including a 3-0 triumph in the 2018 EFL Cup final as well as two 3-0 Premier League wins against interim boss Freddie Ljungberg and current head coach Mikel Arteta, who swapped his assistant role at the Etihad for the top job at the Emirates in December 2019.

© Imago

Pep Guardiola vs. Mikel Arteta

Played: 16

Guardiola wins: 9

Draws: 4*

Arteta wins: 3

*One draw resulted in Arsenal winning on penalties in 2023 Community Shield

With Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp departing Anfield in the summer of 2023, the spotlight has shifted to a fresh Premier League managerial rivalry between Guardiola and Arteta, the master and his former apprentice, who have already experienced a number of memorable battles between one another.

Arteta took over an Arsenal side in a significant transitional phase at the end of 2019 and few will be surprised to learn that Guardiola's Man City side dominated this fixture with the Gunners in the early years of the former's Emirates reign.

Indeed, Guardiola won nine of his first 10 encounters with Arteta's Arsenal in all competitions between June 2020 and April 2023, with a 2-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat being the only blot on the Catalan's copybook during that impressive run.

Man City scored at least two or more goals in six of those victories and four or more three times, including a memorable 5-0 home triumph in the Premier League in August 2021 - the Citizens' biggest win over Arsenal and Arteta's heaviest defeat as a manager to date.

Arsenal have since come on leaps and bounds under Arteta and have established themselves as one of Man City's strongest challengers towards the top of the Premier League, battling them for the title but coming up agonisingly short in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Man City did the double over Arsenal in the 2022-23 campaign - City's historic treble-winning season - winning 3-1 at the Emirates before cruising to an imperious 4-1 victory at the Etihad, but Guardiola's Citizens have since failed to win their last five meetings with the Gunners, most recently drawing 1-1 away from home in September 2025.