Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi 'demands' overhaul as £60m transfer interest resurfaces

By Seye Omidiora | 25 May 2026 23:37

Tottenham Hotspur are beginning to plan a major summer squad overhaul after dramatically securing their Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

The Lilywhites managed to escape a catastrophic relegation thanks to a tense 1-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted after the match that the entire club had suffered too much throughout a deeply distressing campaign.

The Italian tactician has immediately demanded a significant summer of change from the board to ensure the team can become highly competitive once again next term.

Consequently, sporting director Johan Lange has already commenced advanced discussions to identify marquee targets ahead of a busy transfer window.

Tottenham 'plot' double summer swoop for Manchester City stars

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs have rekindled their strong interest in completing a £60m move for Manchester City winger Savinho.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international was a prominent target for the North London outfit last summer before Pep Guardiola chose to retain him as vital squad cover.

Savinho has grown increasingly frustrated with a lack of consistent starting opportunities at the Etihad Stadium, featuring predominantly as a substitute this season.

In addition to the talented attacker, Spurs have launched formal enquiries regarding the availability of City and England goalkeeper James Trafford.

The recruitment team are eager to secure Trafford as a long-term replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who is widely expected to seal a move back to Italy.

De Zerbi demands experienced leaders to transform fragile squad

© Iconsport / PA Images

The club's executives are believed to have determined that Spurs must prioritise proven leadership qualities over raw youth to fix their fragile dressing room culture.

Advanced discussions are said to already be underway to sign experienced Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson alongside Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi.

It is also understood that De Zerbi has specifically requested that the hierarchy permanently retain defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha following his crucial goalscoring contributions during his loan spell from Bayern Munich.

These senior additions are deemed essential as controversial captain Cristian Romero edges closer to a permanent departure following intense fan backlash over his attitude, culminating in a controversial decision to be absent from Spurs' final-day victory against Everton.