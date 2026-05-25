Liverpool transfer news: Third summer exit confirmed after Mo Salah, Andy Robertson farewells

By Ben Knapton | 25 May 2026 20:23 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 20:23

Liverpool have announced that centre-back Rhys Williams will depart the club at the expiration of his contract in June.

The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Anfield and earned his big breakthrough in 2021, playing a key role in the Reds' qualification for the Champions League.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ozan Kabak and Joe Gomez out injured, Williams and Nat Phillips formed an effective defensive partnership under Jurgen Klopp, the former starting each of Liverpool's last five Premier League matches.

Williams made a total of 19 appearances for Liverpool's first team in the 2020-21 season, but he failed to feature again for the Reds, instead enduring a few failed loan spells and suffering frequent injury problems.

The centre-back impressed with Morecambe in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals in 38 appearances, but he was restricted to just four games for the Liverpool youth team last season.

Rhys Williams posts emotional message as Liverpool exit confirmed

© Imago

Out of contract in the summer, Williams was always expected to seek pastures new, and Liverpool have now confirmed that the 25-year-old will leave as a free agent.

Williams posted a heartfelt message on social media after his departure was confirmed, saying: "From signing as a nine-year-old boy, to leaving as a 25-year-old man. This club has let me fulfil things that dreams are made of.

"It's been an honour to wear this shirt, rub shoulders with legends and play for the greatest set of fans in the world. Thank you to all the players, staff and everyone who's had a part to play along the way. I will be forever grateful to have represented this club. Thank you, Liverpool. YNWA."

Williams - a two-cap England Under-21 international - was also loaned out to Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale following his senior Liverpool breakthrough.

The defender is already the third Liverpool player to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, after club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.

Which other Liverpool players could leave this summer?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Williams might not be the only Reds centre-back to depart for nothing, as Liverpool are yet to find a breakthrough in contract talks with Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman stated several weeks ago that negotiations were heading in a positive direction, but talks have seemingly not moved forward since.

Fellow defender Gomez is also facing an uncertain future, having slipped down the pecking order under Arne Slot, who will also welcome Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield this summer following his January signing.

Calvin Ramsey, Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are likely to receive interest from rival clubs too, but Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are expected to stick around for one more season.