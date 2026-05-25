Liverpool's Alexander Isak voted Premier League worst signing of the season over Chelsea trio

By Saikat Mandal | 25 May 2026 16:54

Alexander Isak has picked up the ignominious prize of being the Premier League's worst signing of the season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

Liverpool smashed the British transfer record to sign the Swedish forward from Newcastle United last summer for a reported fee of £125m, in a long-running saga that dragged on until transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old lacked match sharpness in the early stages of the campaign and was later struck by misfortune with injuries, most notably suffering a broken fibula while scoring against Tottenham Hotspur.

With just three goals in 14 appearances, Isak often looked like a square peg in a round hole in Arne Slot’s system, giving the impression that Liverpool’s setup was ill-suited to the Swedish striker’s strengths.

It therefore comes as little surprise that our audience overwhelmingly voted him as the Premier League's worst signing of the 2025-26 season, with Isak collecting 44% of the total vote share.

Behind the Swedish striker came Alejandro Garnacho, whose difficult fortunes have seemingly continued even after his move to Chelsea following his fallout with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The Chelsea forward took 19% of the vote, while Liam Delap finished just behind on 18% after struggling to make a meaningful impact following his big-money move from Ipswich Town.

Harvey Elliott, Yoane Wissa, Jamie Gittens and Noni Madueke also featured in the unwanted hall of shame, but none came close to challenging Isak for the dubious honour.

PREMIER LEAGUE MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON RESULTS 1. Alexander Isak (Liverpool) - 44% 2. Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea) - 19% 3. Liam Delap (Chelsea) - 18% 4. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool/Aston Villa on loan) - 7% 5. Yoane Wissa (Newcastle) - 7% 6. Jamie Gittens (Chelsea) - 4% 7. Noni Madueke ( Noni Madueke ( Arsenal ) - 2%.

Click here to see who won the 2024-25 worst signing of the season award.