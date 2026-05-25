Tottenham voted Premier League’s biggest underachievers ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea

By Oliver Thomas | 25 May 2026 14:30

Tottenham Hotspur have been named the Premier League’s Biggest Underachievers in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards following another bitterly disappointing domestic campaign.

The North Londoners had to settle for a second successive 17th-placed finish in the top-flight table and avoided an unthinkable relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth on the final weekend of a turbulent season.

An injury-hit Spurs outfit lost almost half of their Premier League matches this term - 17 out of 38 - conceded 57 goals and picked up the third fewest points on home soil (15), with only relegated Wolves and Burnley performing worse on their own turf.

Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor failed to make the desired impact as Spurs head coach, before Roberto De Zerbi steadied the ship and led his team to a vital 1-0 final-day victory over Everton to preserve their Premier League status.

Ultimately, it was another Premier League season to forget for Tottenham, who took 61% of the vote in the division’s Underachievers category, claiming the unwanted award by a landslide over Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Last season’s title winners Liverpool finished second in the nominations with 19% of the vote, only 4% ahead of Spurs' London rivals Chelsea, who failed to qualify for Europe after ending a poor campaign down in 10th place in the table.

Newcastle were also unable to secure continental football after finishing a disappointing season down in 12th spot, yet they claimed the fewest votes in this category.

PREMIER LEAGUE UNDERACHIEVERS OF THE SEASON RESULTS 1. Tottenham Hotspur - 61% 2. Liverpool - 19% 3. Chelsea - 15% 4. Newcastle United - 5%

Click here to see who won the 2024-25 Biggest Underachievers award