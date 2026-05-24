Tottenham transfer news: First summer signing 'imminent' as Roberto De Zerbi welcomes Champions League winner

By Ben Knapton | 24 May 2026 23:40

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly soon complete the signing of Liverpool legend Andrew Robertson now that they have secured Premier League survival.

The Lilywhites simply needed to avoid defeat on the final day to stave off an unthinkable relegation, which they did by overcoming Everton 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joao Palhinha's goal ensured that Tottenham would survive at the expense of West Ham United, whose 3-0 win over Leeds United was inconsequential due to Spurs' success.

Roberto De Zerbi and sporting director Johan Lange can now firm up transfer plans given Tottenham know what division they will be playing in next season, and one arrival is imminent.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool icon Robertson is all set to make the move to North London, having already agreed a deal in principle with Tottenham.

Andy Robertson to Tottenham: The story

© Imago / News Images

Robertson's proposed switch to Tottenham hinged on the Lilywhites staying in the top flight, but the two parties had reached a verbal pact some time ago.

Spurs tried to sign the Scotland international in a £5m deal in January, when Robertson had entered the last six months of his Liverpool contract, and the defender gave Tottenham his word there and then.

Reds boss Arne Slot refused to rule out a mid-season exit for Robertson, but as Liverpool could not recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma, they pulled the plug on a deal.

However, Robertson opted against signing a contract extension at Liverpool and made his final appearance for the Reds in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brentford, receiving an emotional tribute alongside Mohamed Salah.

The 32-year-old departs Anfield with a record of 14 goals and 69 assists in 378 appearances, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

Is Andy Robertson what Tottenham need?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Robertson's trophy-winning pedigree is not up for debate, but the Scotland international is past his prime, only managing two assists in 36 matches in 2025-26.

Furthermore, Tottenham already have Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie and Souza available at left-back, so Robertson would almost certainly be used as a backup option to his more youthful colleagues.

The 32-year-old's signing on a free transfer is still a potential low-risk, high-reward move, but Tottenham need much more than Robertson if they are to belatedly move away from the Premier League drop zone.

A new centre-forward, winger, central midfielder and goalkeeper should be on Lange's wishlist, as well as a new centre-back if one or both of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven bid farewell.