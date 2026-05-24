Premier League final day LIVE: Updates from Tottenham vs. Everton, Liverpool vs. Brentford and more

By Ben Knapton | 24 May 2026 13:03

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live blog of the final day of the Premier League season!

What do we already know? Arsenal have won the title, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa will all be in the Champions League, while Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both been relegated.

However, there is still plenty at stake at both ends of the Premier League table on the final matchday, in which all 20 teams will kick off at 4pm sharp.

Make sure you do not miss any of the action with our dedicated live blog below!

What is at stake on the final day of the Premier League season?

The capital is the place to be on May 24, as either Tottenham Hotspur - welcoming Everton to North London - or West Ham United - hosting Leeds United at the London Stadium - will drop down to the Championship for the 2026-27 campaign.

For Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs, the formula is simple - avoid defeat against Everton and they are almost certainly safe. The only scenario in which a draw would not be enough would be if West Ham can somehow annihilate Leeds by 12 goals or more.

However, if David Moyes can do old club West Ham a favour and the Irons also get the better of Leeds, Tottenham will lose their perpetual Premier League status and rub shoulders with the likes of Lincoln City next season.

Further up the division, many European fates are still to be decided, including Liverpool's, as the recently-deposed 2024-25 champions remain at risk of missing out on Champions League football entirely.

Arne Slot's side are three points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth, so a draw would be enough to guarantee a top-five finish, and even a defeat may not matter given their goal difference of +10 compared to the Cherries' +4.

Liverpool winning coupled with Aston Villa losing to Man City would drop the Lions down to fifth, meaning that sixth would also suffice for Champions League qualification, and Brighton & Hove Albion remain in that race as they lie three points below Bournemouth.

Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland are also vying for a spot in either the Europa League or Conference League for 2026-27 - the Blues and Bees are one point better off than the Black Cats.

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Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!