Premier League permutations: What can still be decided on the final day?

By Anthony Nolan | 23 May 2026 22:16

The Premier League title may already be in Arsenal's hands, but there is still plenty to play for on the top-flight's final day, from the relegation battle to the race for Europe.

For example, Arsenal's North London Derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur have endured another dire campaign and will be desperate to avoid dropping down into the Championship.

Elsewhere, last season's champions Liverpool have yet to qualify for the Champions League, and are part of a fight for a spot in the top five, while Chelsea could miss out on European football entirely.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at what can still be decided on the Premier League's final day.

The relegation battle (Spurs, West Ham)

© Iconsport / PA Images

In both 2023-24 and 2024-25, every promoted club immediately returned to the second tier after struggling to make the step up to the Premier League, but this term has seen a refreshing change.

Though Burnley's relegation has already been confirmed, fellow promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds United are safe from the drop, and will be part of next season's top-flight calendar.

One more team's fate is set to be decided on the final day, with Premier League stalwarts Tottenham and West Ham United fighting to prevent their own demotion.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs are currently 17th - two points above the Irons in 18th - and know that a draw against Everton would likely be enough to secure survival given their 12 goal-difference advantage over their rivals.

With that in mind, the Lilywhites will take heart from the fact that their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Tuesday was their first in five games, while David Moyes's Toffees have not won any of their last six.

By contrast, Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham need to win and hope that Spurs lose, but considering they have lost three on the bounce prior to this weekend's clash against Leeds - who have been beaten once across their last 11 outings - their chances look slim.

The top-five race - Champions League (Liverpool, Bournemouth)

© Iconsport / SPI

Thanks to the performance of Premier League teams in Europe, each of the top five will qualify for the Champions League this term, and if Europa League-winners Aston Villa finish fifth, there will even be a sixth entrant from the English top flight.

As it stands, Liverpool are fifth with 59 points to their name, while Bournemouth are sixth with 56, and the duo will be watching each other's games closely.

Arne Slot's Reds host Brentford on Sunday in Mohamed Salah's final match for the club, knowing that a point will be enough to guarantee Champions League football.

However, the Merseysiders were thoroughly beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa last time out, and with two defeats from their three most recent games, it remains to be seen whether they can avoid losing against the Bees for the second time this season after their 3-2 downing in October.

That being said, Liverpool will be leaning on their six-superior goal-difference over Bournemouth, hoping that will be enough to keep their head above water even if they suffer another loss.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's Cherries will travel to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, needing to inflict a heavy defeat on the Tricky Trees.

Notably, the race for Champions League football could go to a 39th-game playoff if the clubs end the normal season with an even points, goal-difference head-to-head and away goals record.

For that to happen, Bournemouth would need to win 5-0 while Liverpool lose 1-0 (alternatively 6-1 and 2-1 respectively), and while that sounds implausible, Iraola's men did thrash Forest 5-0 in January 2025.

The top-eight race - Europa League and Conference League (Brighton, Chelsea, Brentford, Sunderland)

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Unless Villa finish fifth, then sixth and seventh place will earn qualification to the Europa League, while eighth will gain entry to the Conference League qualifiers.

Ahead of what will be a busy final day, every team from seventh to 10th is in contention for these three spots, with Brighton, Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland separated by just two points.

The Seagulls take on Manchester United, who have little to play for this weekend, and Brentford travel to face struggling Liverpool.

Crucially, Chelsea will head north to battle Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in what looks set to be the decisive clash in the race for the top eight.

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