Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho handed major setback in pursuit of world-class winger

By Seye Omidiora | 24 May 2026 02:29

Real Madrid are reportedly finalising plans to officially announce Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after a second consecutive year without a trophy.

The Portuguese tactician is widely expected to return to the Bernabeu dugout sooner rather than later as Los Blancos seek to dethrone fierce rivals Barcelona.

Although his return to the Spanish capital has not yet been formally confirmed, the experienced manager has already commenced work on identifying potential targets to reshape his squad.

The Spanish heavyweights are determined to reinforce their wide attacking options to sustain their domestic and European dominance next season.

However, Mourinho has already suffered a substantial blow to his early transfer strategies following a public statement from a European rival.

Real Madrid 'handed warning' over Bayern superstar

© Iconsport / SUSA

The Mirror reports that Mourinho was recently spotted in attendance in Berlin to watch Bayern Munich face Stuttgart in the German Cup final.

The former Chelsea manager was supposedly conducting a personal scouting mission on Bayern winger Michael Olise ahead of a potential summer pursuit.

Despite his presence in the stands, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness quickly dismissed any possibility of the 24-year-old moving to the Bernabeu.

"Jose Mourinho is in the stadium tonight to keep an eye on Michael Olise for Real Madrid? He can keep 5 eyes on him, he still won’t get him," said Hoeness.

The France international has enjoyed a sensational campaign in Germany, racking up an incredible 22 goals and 30 assists across all competitions for the Bavarian giants.

Liverpool to be disappointed in Olise pursuit after Hoeness's remarks

© Imago

The Bayern honorary president's comments will also come as a major disappointment to Liverpool, who are believed to have frequently tracked the former Crystal Palace playmaker as a potential marquee reinforcement.

Former Reds captain Steven Gerrard publicly urged the Anfield hierarchy to launch an ambitious bid for the highly-rated winger earlier this season.

However, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has reinforced the club stance by confirming that senior officials are not spending a single second considering an exit for their prized asset.

Olise remains tied to the Allianz Arena until June 2029, providing the Bundesliga side with total leverage to resist any external interest over the coming months.